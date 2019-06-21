'I took one last shot' - Tania’s fightback fails to save her on Survivor SA

After surviving two tribal councils and escaping a third that would certainly have sent her packing, 52-year-old Tania Copeland's luck finally ran out. She became the latest contestant to get voted off Survivor SA: Island of Secrets.

The colourful, strong-willed castaway knew her head was on the chopping block after her tribe, Laumei, was sent to tribal council, but fought tooth and nail until the very end.

Her fate seemed certain when her closest ally, Seipei, called a meeting and convinced Jacques and Durāo to vote out Tania.

She nearly pulled off a shocking blindside when she made a presentation to Seipei and Durāo about Jacques being a strong contender to win the competition, saying it would be better to vote him off now, before it was too late.

But in the final vote, Seipei and Durāo stuck to the original plan and sent her home.

Despite this, Tania told TshisaLIVE that she would love it if Seipei went on to win the title of Sole Survivor and the R1m prize.