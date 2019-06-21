Kukithi La | What happens when your niece takes over the family home? Chaos!
Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were left in shock on Thursday night when Ivy Maribe told her story of being kicked out of the family home by her niece.
The family house, that once belonged to Ivy's mom, went to her sister, who passed it on to her daughter after her death.
It was a mess of a situation and Ivy just wants the house back.
The family house that belonged to Ivy Maribe's mother is now in the hands of her late sister's children. Ivy wants the law to take its course because she feels that her mother's house was unlawfully.#KukithiLa— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) June 20, 2019
Today at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157. pic.twitter.com/jVGAeVhJuZ
Ivy believes that the house was taken unlawfully and she called Ma Penny and the team to try her resolve the family feud that has erupted over the house.
In a heated confrontation, the pair tried to sort out their differences.
It seemed that miscommunication and assumptions were at the heart of the issue, leading to lingering resentment between Ivy and her niece.
But fans of the show were not convinced that it could be sorted and took to social media to claim that without proper paperwork proving otherwise, the house had been stolen.
They made their feelings known through memes and messages that flooded the TLs.
#KukithiLa— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) June 20, 2019
This is what happens when you try to look out for family, they betray you. I rather lock up my empty house or rent it out... pic.twitter.com/CHxz49JFtJ
#KukithiLa— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) June 20, 2019
So do we call this stolen goods or? pic.twitter.com/PGagYxVJha
I've never seen siblings fight for a double story on #Kukithila. Don't rich people fight or ke Rena fela re se nang tshelete re lwanang?— I am Mabena! (@Ketso28) June 20, 2019
#KukithiLa— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) June 20, 2019
This is a horrible and an everyday story ko kasi pic.twitter.com/rpyrdM7sV8
this thing of there's granny house where all siblings come live there it always causes conflict because most of the time it's not granny's house #KukithiLa— tsonga papii. (@Troniiq_Sithole) June 20, 2019
I agree with you @PennyLebyane that people shouldn’t let things linger on for long, with the hope that they (problems) will resolve themselves. #Kukithila Unfortunately that’s what happens with deceased estates that are not fully wound up.— Similo (@SimiloSilwana) June 20, 2019