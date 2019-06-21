TshisaLIVE

Kukithi La | What happens when your niece takes over the family home? Chaos!

21 June 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane is a host on 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Instagram/Penny Lebyane

Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were left in shock on Thursday night when Ivy Maribe told her story of being kicked out of the family home by her niece.

The family house, that once belonged to Ivy's mom, went to her sister, who passed it on to her daughter after her death.

It was a mess of a situation and Ivy just wants the house back.

Ivy believes that the house was taken unlawfully and she called Ma Penny and the team to try her resolve the family feud that has erupted over the house.

In a heated confrontation, the pair tried to sort out their differences.

It seemed that miscommunication and assumptions were at the heart of the issue, leading to lingering resentment between Ivy and her niece.

But fans of the show were not convinced that it could be sorted and took to social media to claim that without proper paperwork proving otherwise, the house had been stolen.

They made their feelings known through memes and messages that flooded the TLs.

