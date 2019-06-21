TshisaLIVE

Nicki Minaj drops 'Megatron' and the streets can’t deal

21 June 2019 - 10:02 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Nicki Minaj finally dropped Megatron and the streets are losing their minds!
Image: AFP/Valerie Macon

No matter how much people try to remove Nicki Minaj from her throne as hip-hop royalty, they always change their tune when she drops a new track. And that's exactly what happened when Megatron dropped on Friday morning!

The track is Nicki’s first solo single since she released Queen last year. The rapper began teasing Megatron earlier this week.

Nicki took to Instagram to unveil a series of colorful photos and video clips taken while on the video’s set. She also announced on Twitter that a new episode of her Queen Radio show would debut on Friday via Apple Music. 

Sis is a busy woman and the music video is sizzling hot!

Here are some of the top reactions to the jam.

