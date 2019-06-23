Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash
Kayise who was also injured in the fatal car crash is recovering in hospital
Kayise Ngqula’s husband Farai Sibanda died on Saturday night after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.
The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter was traveling with her husband when the accident happened in the early hours of the morning last Sunday in Sandton.
Sibanda was in ICU for almost a week before he succumbed to his injuries.
Ngqula’s mother Fikiswa Gatya confirmed the news to SowetanLIVE and said her daughter was currently in hospital recovering from the injuries.
The deceased was driving the car.
"She is stable. She is recovering from some fractures on her body. One can say she’s out of danger now,” Gatya said.
The couple got married last August before welcoming a baby boy.
"She is devastated as you can imagine. They have an eight-month-old baby. Even their union is fairly new. She’s really struggling," Gatya said.
Gatya said Sibanda’s funeral arrangements were not yet finalised.
"The family is still in discussion. He is of Zimbabwean origin, so the family has been informed and some of them are already here. They arrived as soon as they were informed of the accident," she explained.