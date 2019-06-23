TshisaLIVE

Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash

Kayise who was also injured in the fatal car crash is recovering in hospital

23 June 2019 - 17:25 By Emmanuel Tjiya
Kayise Ngqula is mourning the loss of her husband.
Kayise Ngqula is mourning the loss of her husband.
Image: Instagram/Kayise Ngqula

Kayise Ngqula’s husband Farai Sibanda died on Saturday night after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash. 

The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter was traveling with her husband when the accident happened in the early hours of the morning last Sunday in Sandton.

Sibanda was in ICU for almost a week before he succumbed to his injuries.

Ngqula’s mother Fikiswa Gatya confirmed the news to SowetanLIVE and said her daughter was currently in hospital recovering from the injuries.

The deceased was driving the car.

"She is stable. She is recovering from some fractures on her body. One can say she’s out of danger now,” Gatya said.

The couple got married last August before welcoming a baby boy.

"She is devastated as you can imagine. They have an eight-month-old baby. Even their union is fairly new. She’s really struggling," Gatya said.

Gatya said Sibanda’s funeral arrangements were not yet finalised.

"The family is still in discussion. He is of Zimbabwean origin, so the family has been informed and some of them are already here. They arrived as soon as they were informed of the accident," she explained.

19/08/2018 ❤️? #TheJourney #MrsS

Posted by Kayise Ngqula on Monday, 20 August 2018

OPW's Kayise Ngqula will not let 'body shamers' get to her

Kayise Ngqula has a strong message for body shamers.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Swoon! This snap of OPW's Kayise Ngqula & her newborn will melt your heart

Kayise Ngqula is smitten with her son.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

OPW's Kayise Ngqula has given birth: 'He’s the most beautiful human being'

Kayise Ngqula is officially a mom.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019 TshisaLIVE
  3. Redi Tlhabi slams Pearl Thusi for 'giggling her way around' AKA and those ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Reason and others unite to try to 'save' Emtee TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla and TK Nciza announce split after 15 years of marriage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X