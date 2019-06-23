Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash

Kayise Ngqula’s husband Farai Sibanda died on Saturday night after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter was traveling with her husband when the accident happened in the early hours of the morning last Sunday in Sandton.

Sibanda was in ICU for almost a week before he succumbed to his injuries.

Ngqula’s mother Fikiswa Gatya confirmed the news to SowetanLIVE and said her daughter was currently in hospital recovering from the injuries.

The deceased was driving the car.