Moshe and Phelo get loved-up at Thabo Mbeki's birthday bash

Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki have never been scared to show off their relationship and were all loved-up at former president Thabo Mbeki’s 77th birthday celebrations this week.

Phelo posted a picture on Instagram of the couple sharing an intimate moment and a sweet kiss at the party on Wednesday.

In the snap, the two lovebirds are seen wearing matching black and white outfits and are looking oh so cute as they stared into each other's eyes!

The couple are quickly becoming one of SA's favourites with the comments section on the post being filled with lots of love.

Instagram user Bqueerlove commented: "We've decided to stan" and Zandile Zondie commented: "You guys are so amazing"