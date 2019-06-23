TshisaLIVE

Moshe and Phelo get loved-up at Thabo Mbeki's birthday bash

23 June 2019 - 10:00 By Thando Mpembe
Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki are relationship goals.
Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki are relationship goals.
Image: Phelo Bala's Instagram

Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki have never been scared to show off their relationship and were all loved-up at former president Thabo Mbeki’s 77th birthday celebrations this week.

Phelo posted a picture on Instagram of the couple sharing an intimate moment and a sweet kiss at the party on Wednesday.

In the snap, the two lovebirds are seen wearing matching black and white outfits and are looking oh so cute as they stared into each other's eyes!

The couple are quickly becoming one of SA's favourites with the comments section on the post being filled with lots of love.

Instagram user Bqueerlove commented: "We've decided to stan" and Zandile Zondie commented: "You guys are so amazing"

MORE

Phelo to Moshe: Nothing more beautiful than loving someone who loves you for you in return

Phelo Bala super proud of his man.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fans call for Moshe to intervene in Rea Tsotella 'mess'

Can we please have a 'long weekend' break from all the drama on Rea Tsotella?
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala: A romance timeline in pics

Here's how their love story has evolved over the last three months, in pics.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019 TshisaLIVE
  3. Redi Tlhabi slams Pearl Thusi for 'giggling her way around' AKA and those ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Reason and others unite to try to 'save' Emtee TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla and TK Nciza announce split after 15 years of marriage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X