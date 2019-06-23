WATCH | LOL! Kairo says 'DJs don’t bath' and we are defeated

DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo had the streets in a mess recently when Zinhle took to Twitter to post a video of Kairo saying DJ’s don’t bath.

Kairo has 500k followers and she’s active on Instagram. She is a slayer and Mzansi adores her so much.

But she also left people in stitches this week when the video emerged of her wearing headsets in front of a music deck. When her mother told her to take a bath, Kairo answered by saying that DJs don’t bath.

Shuu! Kairo can stand her ground.

Also, watch this space because Kairo is sharpening her DJ skills.

Ayeye, DJ Archie, the competition is stiff.

Cava the video