YOH! This Move For Me version has caused a standstill in Mzansi

But is it better than Carpo's?

23 June 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Cassper Nyovest and Jessica Burciaga serve major heat in the original 'Move For Me' music video.
Image: Jabu King

It’s freezing cold in Mzansi and while people are sipping soup comedian Mjamaica is doing the most on social media with a Move For Me music video featuring a thick model that got tongues wagging.

The comedian from Botswana gave the popular music video from Cassper Nyovest his own spice. In the video, Mjamaica is seen leading a model onto a crate in the same way Cassper was leading Jessica Burciaga on to a raft in the original music video.

Their dance moves will make you think your eyes are deceiving you and the video will make your blood pressure rise.

Sis' thighs caused a standstill on social media and we still don't believe our eyes.

Shuu! They showed us how things are done after Carpo posted his version recently .

In that video Carpo posted a parody that made Cassper roll on the floor with laughter.

We won't spoil the video for you but Carpo and his "girl" are doing what lovers do.

Cava the killer video

