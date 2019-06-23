YOH! This Move For Me version has caused a standstill in Mzansi

It’s freezing cold in Mzansi and while people are sipping soup comedian Mjamaica is doing the most on social media with a Move For Me music video featuring a thick model that got tongues wagging.

The comedian from Botswana gave the popular music video from Cassper Nyovest his own spice. In the video, Mjamaica is seen leading a model onto a crate in the same way Cassper was leading Jessica Burciaga on to a raft in the original music video.

Their dance moves will make you think your eyes are deceiving you and the video will make your blood pressure rise.

Sis' thighs caused a standstill on social media and we still don't believe our eyes.