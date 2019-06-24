AKA's mom on Zinhle: She and I are friends and confidantes
While DJ Zinhle and AKA may have gone through their fair share of ups and downs, Glammy aka Lynn Forbes, has shared that the one thing that has remained constant has been her love of Zinhle.
Speaking to Drum magazine recently, Glammy said since Zinhle came into their lives she had grown to be more than just AKA's girlfriend and baby mama. Lynn said DJ Zinhle was not only a friend but a "confidant" she doesn't take for granted.
"Zinhle and I are friends and confidantes. She’s a very, very special person in my life and even if Kiernan and Kairo weren’t in the picture, she would still be in my life. Even if they don’t stay together in the future, that’s okay. Life happens. We will always be family," Lynn said.
AKA and Zinhle broke up when Zinhle was pregnant with Kairo and after two years or so (after twars, real-life conflict and a "love triangle" involving Bonang Matheba) the pair found their way back to each other.
Glammy, who stayed close to Zinhle and never left Kairo's side, couldn't help but share that she is thrilled for them.
“When my kids are happy, I’m happy. I’m happy for them as a couple, I’m happy for us as a family because we all get along so well and I’m happy for Kairo because who wouldn’t want that?" she said.
Lynn is all about family and hers is a pretty modern one, check the beautiful snaps of her family below.
I took part in the panel discussion and interacted face to face with school girls yesterday, at the inaugural Menstrual Hygiene Day Forum, hosted by the Imbumba Foundation. What stood out for me is the fact that many school girls do not only have to deal with a lack in access to sanitary pads but that they lack education and emotional support in dealing with the onset of their monthly period. Menstruation is still very much a taboo subject in many homes in SA and seen as something to be ashamed of. Young girls are misinformed and this brings about emotional stress, feelings of shame and a lack of confidence. We concluded that more open dialogue is needed, that the communication gap between parents and children must be bridged and that teachers have an important role to play in helping school girls embrace their femininity and menstruation. Thank you to the Imbumba Foundation for the invitation as an ambassador of @trek4mandela and a representative of @akafoundation in support of @caring4girls #menstrualhygieneday #menstrualhygieneday2018 #caring4girls #trek4mandela2018 #childprotectionweek