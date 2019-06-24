TshisaLIVE

Euphonik shares the 'bright side' of retrenchments in SA

But tweeps are sceptical ...

24 June 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Euphonik is optimistic about the future of the many South African's who are facing retrenchment.
DJ Euphonik is optimistic about the future of the many South African's who are facing retrenchment.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

While South Africans are known for being optimistic, but the recent string of retrenchment announcements within the corporate world has left many concerned about their futures. However, DJ Euphonik believes there's a bright side to the bleak news. 

The DJ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on retrenchments on the back of MultiChoice announcing a business "realignment" which would affect nearly 2,200 jobs in its call and walk-in centres.

Euphonik said there was light at the end of the tunnel if the "smart ones" get together and do their own thing.

"You can't retrench yourself though. Bleek (sic) but not all gloom and doom. What's exciting is the smart ones from all these companies that will regroup and build businesses better than where they used to work," he said.

The DJ and entrepreneur said it may be a chance for people to remember that with the right spirit they can overcome anything.

A range of emotions flooded Euphonik's comment section.

Some saw the retrenchments as the much-needed push towards entrepreneurship or career change they've been hesitant to make.

Others felt hopeless and didn't share the DJ's optimism.

Here are some of the reactions.

MORE

Fans fear for Jub Jub’s safety after he reveals he's going after musos & actors

'Uyajola' is getting more and more lit!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet

There were so many feels from the BET awards
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

AKA's mom on Zinhle: She and I are friends and confidantes

No matter what happens between AKA and DJ Zinhle, Glammy is certain Zinhle will always be family!
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Mshoza: I don't need hype for my music, I create classic hits

Mshoza says her music will always save her a seat as industry royalty!
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Prince Kaybee brings back 'Shotpan' amid Cassper ceasefire TshisaLIVE
  5. Nicki Minaj drops 'Megatron' and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
EFF defends Zindzi Mandela against Mbeki
X