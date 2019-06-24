Euphonik shares the 'bright side' of retrenchments in SA
But tweeps are sceptical ...
While South Africans are known for being optimistic, but the recent string of retrenchment announcements within the corporate world has left many concerned about their futures. However, DJ Euphonik believes there's a bright side to the bleak news.
The DJ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on retrenchments on the back of MultiChoice announcing a business "realignment" which would affect nearly 2,200 jobs in its call and walk-in centres.
Euphonik said there was light at the end of the tunnel if the "smart ones" get together and do their own thing.
"You can't retrench yourself though. Bleek (sic) but not all gloom and doom. What's exciting is the smart ones from all these companies that will regroup and build businesses better than where they used to work," he said.
The DJ and entrepreneur said it may be a chance for people to remember that with the right spirit they can overcome anything.
Can't retrench yourself though 💡Bleek but not all gloom and doom. What's exciting is the smart ones from all these companies that will regroup and build businesses better than where they used to work. https://t.co/MTLwFfCcFv— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) June 23, 2019
It wasn't easy when you fought those other millions of sperm cells to get here either now was it. Yet here you are forgetting what you're capable of. 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/eLoKLYhi7v— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) June 23, 2019
A range of emotions flooded Euphonik's comment section.
Some saw the retrenchments as the much-needed push towards entrepreneurship or career change they've been hesitant to make.
Others felt hopeless and didn't share the DJ's optimism.
Here are some of the reactions.
I know what u talking about!!!been telling the guys aftre being retrenched!!it can open another door,remember u got 8 hours of working but now that u unemployed u got 8 hours of actively looking for a job— TOKELO MOFOKENG (@URBOYTA) June 23, 2019
We cant all be entrepreneurs chief. pic.twitter.com/BQ5nlElgoU— Rupsta Rapasteer (@rupsta1) June 23, 2019
I love the optimism in the face of a great tragedy mfana, you're leadership!!! pic.twitter.com/5aE5ELOC7O— Teboho (@Felix_Link) June 23, 2019