Fans fear for Jub Jub’s safety after he reveals he's going after musos & actors
'Uyajola' is getting more and more lit!
Fans are quarter to calling in the army to protect Jub Jub after the host of reality show Uyajola announced that the show is coming for a few musicians and actors accused of cheating on their partners.
In a video posted to social media, Jub Jub hyped up the show, which is based on the hit America reality show, Cheaters, and said no one was safe, even musicians.
"My stay in Durban was very juicy, especially with the information I got. There is no hard feelings, whether we are friends or not, but those artists in Durban ... you will be shocked. In Joburg, there are two actors, big actors, and there are two musicians, big musicians ... I am coming!"
The video sparked anxiety for Jub Jub's safety among fans, but their concerns went to the next level after Sunday night's episode, which saw a heated confrontation between two women that escalated to hair-pulling and serious threats.
On top of that, there was a man who seemingly threatened to hit Jub Jub.
Viewers thought it was just a matter of time before Jub Jub got assaulted and filled Twitter with memes and messages calling for him to beef up his security.
#Uyajola99 Jub Jub almosy got a beating today...the inevitable.. pic.twitter.com/Ckq7H6KYf4— Shameless (@Allen39263724) June 23, 2019
I swear one of these days Jub Jub is going to get a beating #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/nXLhujsT0R— Thabang Molokomme (@Ricko_impact) June 23, 2019
I feel like Jub Jub is going to smack someone one of these days 😂😂#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/qWMAAb7hxK— dineo_venus (@BadGirlDini) June 23, 2019
I feel like Jub jub be keeping his hands around his face just to be safe in case a flying clap makes its way😂😂😂— Deeluxe_Musiq (@Deeluxe_Musiq) June 23, 2019
Jub jub a re don't touch me Wena...Am I the only one who heard that part #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/OR3zFoJKeh— Vivican (@Vivican3) June 23, 2019
South Africa Jub JuB is doing his thing 🙌🏼 His episodes are Lit 😁😁#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/7NYmpbjU7p— Stera (@SteraClemond) June 24, 2019
I won't lie the Jub Jub episodes are fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/oKjzj7Dh7I— Bhut' Mamela (@UvileMilo) June 23, 2019
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Moja Love said Jub Jub and other hosts were provided with security during the shooting of the show in case things got out of hand.
Meanwhile, the star has taken to social media to tease a big announcement sometime on Monday.
Even musician Busiswa is curious about this announcement and encouraged Jub Jub to keep his moves silent.
Thank you so much for all the love and support, tomorrow afternoon I have an announcement to make there’s some things I need to get off my chest and I think you as the fans should know 🙏🏽 #JubJub #Uyajola99 #jublamaswidamaningi pic.twitter.com/qXi4ryON5O— Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) June 23, 2019
Dont do it. Unless it's a song release keep it to yourself. Do your job. Keep us guessing. Let the tabloids do the talking. Thula Jubs uspane kphela. Love your work✌🏾 https://t.co/FNbwDmnf0C— #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) June 23, 2019