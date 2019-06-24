TshisaLIVE

Fans fear for Jub Jub’s safety after he reveals he's going after musos & actors

'Uyajola' is getting more and more lit!

24 June 2019 - 10:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub is a host on 'Uyajola'.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

Fans are quarter to calling in the army to protect Jub Jub after the host of reality show Uyajola announced that the show is coming for a few musicians and actors accused of cheating on their partners.

In a video posted to social media, Jub Jub hyped up the show, which is based on the hit America reality show, Cheaters, and said no one was safe, even musicians.

"My stay in Durban was very juicy, especially with the information I got. There is no hard feelings, whether we are friends or not, but those artists in Durban ... you will be shocked. In Joburg, there are two actors, big actors, and there are two musicians, big musicians ... I am coming!"

The video sparked anxiety for Jub Jub's safety among fans, but their concerns went to the next level after Sunday night's episode, which saw a heated confrontation between two women that escalated to hair-pulling and serious threats.

On top of that, there was a man who seemingly threatened to hit Jub Jub.

Viewers thought it was just a matter of time before Jub Jub got assaulted and filled Twitter with memes and messages calling for him to beef up his security.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, Moja Love said Jub Jub and other hosts were provided with security during the shooting of the show in case things got out of hand.

Meanwhile, the star has taken to social media to tease a big announcement sometime on Monday.

Even musician Busiswa is curious about this announcement and encouraged Jub Jub to keep his moves silent.

