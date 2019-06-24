TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'DMF's' Collen says he ain't a taxi driver, he's a taxi operator!

24 June 2019 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Collen won the hearts of 'DMF' viewers.
Collen won the hearts of 'DMF' viewers.
Image: Twitter/DMF

Date My Family's bachelors usually leave viewers shook with their mannerisms and Mzansi ready to distance itself from them, but not Collen from Pretoria. Collen, the taxi operator (not taxi driver - apparently there's a difference), managed to impress viewers with his authenticity.

Instead of pretending to be something or someone he's not, Collen straight up told the families of his potential dates that he works as a taxi driver (or, in his words, taxi operator). Collen was so genuine and humorous that tweeps couldn't find one thing they disliked about the kasi guy.

His treatment of the families, particularly family number one, where he found a cockroach in the food, gained him a lot of fans. Instead of being dramatic, he casually told the family about the roaches and laughed off their embarrassment.

Overall, the fact that he was proud of earning an honest living with his taxi and his winning personality made him one of the best bachelors DMF has ever had!

We (yes, even us) have all decided to stan! Collen the taxi operator for the win!

Here are the memes to prove it!

MORE

AKA's mom on Zinhle: She and I are friends and confidantes

No matter what happens between AKA and DJ Zinhle, Glammy is certain Zinhle will always be family!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET

The 'Huku' superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Mshoza: I don't need hype for my music, I create classic hits

Mshoza says her music will always save her a seat as industry royalty!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Katlego Danke drops some wisdom: Check your own insecurities

'Don’t expect others to stop shining so you can be comfortable'
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Prince Kaybee brings back 'Shotpan' amid Cassper ceasefire TshisaLIVE
  5. Nicki Minaj drops 'Megatron' and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, Tyler Perry win big at BET Awards
‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
X