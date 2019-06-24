Katlego Danke drops some wisdom: Check your own insecurities
'Don’t expect others to stop shining so you can be comfortable'
Actress Katlego Danke has cautioned people against expecting others to dim their light for their convenience, saying that projecting your own insecurities on other people will only serve to delay your success.
While Katlego's good genes may have ensured she looks like a young 'un, the actress is approaching the big 40 and she's been dropping some wise pearls on these streets to show she has the experience to back up her advice.
Taking to Twitter after having recently spoken out against misogyny and prejudice against women, Katlego asked people to always introspect and check for insecurities that may be detrimental to their growth.
"Sometimes we have to learn to check our own insecurities. Your insecurities are no one else’s responsibility. Don’t expect others to stop shining so you can be comfortable. When we all shine, we all grow ... and there’s more than enough to go around," she said.
Katlego shared the tweet to express some of the lessons life has taught her.
This wasn't the first time sis came through with words of wisdom. Borrowing from her personal library, Katlego also preached the message of self-love and how, for her, it was her career that helped her meet her true self.
"Thank God for giving me the career I have because through it I’ve had to learn to embrace myself. And really scrutinise myself. And eventually, love all of what I come with - good and bad," she added.
Katlego preached the gospel of self-love and said anything could be achieved when you are your biggest cheerleader.
"Today I’m a firm believer in travelling the journey to ultimate fulfillment in life through self-love."