Katlego Danke drops some wisdom: Check your own insecurities

Actress Katlego Danke has cautioned people against expecting others to dim their light for their convenience, saying that projecting your own insecurities on other people will only serve to delay your success.

While Katlego's good genes may have ensured she looks like a young 'un, the actress is approaching the big 40 and she's been dropping some wise pearls on these streets to show she has the experience to back up her advice.

Taking to Twitter after having recently spoken out against misogyny and prejudice against women, Katlego asked people to always introspect and check for insecurities that may be detrimental to their growth.

"Sometimes we have to learn to check our own insecurities. Your insecurities are no one else’s responsibility. Don’t expect others to stop shining so you can be comfortable. When we all shine, we all grow ... and there’s more than enough to go around," she said.