Rumours that Diddy 'got engaged' to his son’s ex got everyone in a mess

Can someone please call Stuart Baxter to include Lori Harvey in the Bafana Bafana Afcon squad, because according to some Twitter users she is "the queen of dribbling".

Lori made headlines alongside music mogul Diddy this weekend when reports claimed the pair had got engaged.

But here's the kicker ... Lori is known for having dated Diddy's son, Justin.

According to MTO News, Lori attended a Ciroc Party with Diddy in Hollywood recently, where she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring and referred to herself as "someone's wife" on Instagram.

Many questioned the reports and Lori took to social media on Monday to slam the claims.

"I’m not engaged. Stop believing everything y’all read on a blog."

But the internet was still wildin at the rumour and soon timelines were flooded with memes and messages about the pair.