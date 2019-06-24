Rumours that Diddy 'got engaged' to his son’s ex got everyone in a mess
Lori has come out to clear the air
Can someone please call Stuart Baxter to include Lori Harvey in the Bafana Bafana Afcon squad, because according to some Twitter users she is "the queen of dribbling".
Lori made headlines alongside music mogul Diddy this weekend when reports claimed the pair had got engaged.
But here's the kicker ... Lori is known for having dated Diddy's son, Justin.
According to MTO News, Lori attended a Ciroc Party with Diddy in Hollywood recently, where she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring and referred to herself as "someone's wife" on Instagram.
Many questioned the reports and Lori took to social media on Monday to slam the claims.
"I’m not engaged. Stop believing everything y’all read on a blog."
But the internet was still wildin at the rumour and soon timelines were flooded with memes and messages about the pair.
Lori Harvey to Diddy's son 🤣🤣🤣🤣— 🙏🏽Azania In Wakanda🇿🇦 (@Twistar_SA) June 23, 2019
Years later Diddy is engaged to his son-ex Lori Harvey 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HdkealvF1g
Hebanna,— Madzenga (@NMadzenga) June 24, 2019
Diddy Gets Engaged To Lori Harvey The Ex Girlfriend Of His Son Justin Combs pic.twitter.com/nVF1y82Oix
Gettin on twitter just to find out Diddy and Lori Harvey may be engaged pic.twitter.com/wjzrX2KIOe— Beyoncé’s Talent (@KekeJaNet32) June 23, 2019
When I heard Diddy and Lori Harvey are or might be engaged...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mopur43SWM— I AM (@SphesihleXVIII) June 23, 2019
If #LoriHarvey & Diddy are really engaged then I’m truly impressed with how she’s finishing these men 🤣— Amor (@Amor_F_S) June 23, 2019
Lori Harvey went from being engaged to Memphis Depay, to dribbling TREY SONGZ, then she played Justin Combs & got engaged to his father (Diddy)
I’m a fan of her work 😂❤️
Diddy getting engaged to Lori Harvey has to be the most random plot twist of 2019.— #DawnOfEllipsis (@ApindaX) June 23, 2019
Diddy may be a lot of things but I don't want to believe that he's engaged to Lori Harvey. pic.twitter.com/Nc3fjGZIbu— Katli (@Katlie_B) June 23, 2019
Lori and Diddy are NOT engaged. Stop lying on Beyoncé’s internet— ill nono (@_sugatits) June 22, 2019