Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet
The BET awards are a big deal for the black community, in the United States and Mzansi, and this year's event left everybody in their feels, particularly over Sho Madjozi's win.
Limpopo's Sho winning the Best New International Act award was definitely a biggie and it left Mzansi proud beyond imagination.
Sho, in all her colourful glory, was a sight to see, and her speech and the vibration of her excitement could be felt all the way in the motherland.
SA was particularly proud to be associated with actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who left the American media breathless with her effortless red-carpet look. Essence rated her one of the best fashion moments at the show and the bloggers couldn't get enough of her.
Fam, even Cassper had to take to Twitter to comment on Nomzamo's beauty.
But shame, other people, particularly the Megacy, were in their feels for different reasons. AKA, who was nominated for the Best International Act award, lost to Nigeria's Burna Boy. We ain't even gon front, people were cut, fam.
Here are some of the top reactions.
Congratulations to Sho Majozi for winning a BET award. You made us proud. 🎉🔥#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ncs3DlLCtd— P.M. (@Passeks) June 24, 2019
Congratulations to @shomajozi from a village in limpopo to #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/kvuqY8Dt3o— Raymond Thulane (@raymond_thulane) June 23, 2019
Congratulations @ShoMadjozi. 💖#BestInternationalAct #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/eQQRdOm1UN— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) June 24, 2019
We all want it!!! 😍♥️ @NomzamoMbatha UMUHLE sisi kakhulu futhi. https://t.co/e89VUm74UQ— Thabiso _M🇿🇦 (@ThabisoMasikana) June 24, 2019
NOMZAMO MBATHA!!❤️— Tebogo Mphahlele🇿🇦 (@Ms_Tebz) June 24, 2019
That’s it...That’s the whole Tweet.
You look like a DREAM @NomzamoMbatha #BETAwards #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/vnIH8kJ8eI
woke up with nomzamo mbatha all 👏🏾 over 👏🏾 the 👏🏾 timeline 😍🇿🇦👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/y13cpNX6fZ— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) June 24, 2019
My eyes are starting to fail me and i seriously wanna witness @akaworldwide take that award... Where's that sugar again? #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/uI3mYAwrgT— ⓂBUSENG SEHESHE (@BUBU_CESC) June 24, 2019
Marsei Martin when she found out she won #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/WLQYvgJRkP— Siobhan Donahue (@siobhandynasty) June 24, 2019
Hello BET? Yes, whatever y’all paid Regina Hall, it ain’t enough. She killed it tonight, please add another 0 to her check. #BETAwards2019 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/HPv4QUVFAa— Unconquered Nole 𓅓 ♎️ (@850Seminole) June 24, 2019
This shit lit. I’m in my room like #BetAwards #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/FGa3TW34kS— spaaam . 🤟🏾 (@spamtwitt7) June 24, 2019