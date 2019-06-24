Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet

The BET awards are a big deal for the black community, in the United States and Mzansi, and this year's event left everybody in their feels, particularly over Sho Madjozi's win.

Limpopo's Sho winning the Best New International Act award was definitely a biggie and it left Mzansi proud beyond imagination.

Sho, in all her colourful glory, was a sight to see, and her speech and the vibration of her excitement could be felt all the way in the motherland.