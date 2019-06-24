Winnie Ntshaba counts her blessings after career struggles

We are only six months into the year but 2019 is already one of Winnie Ntshaba's best years in her career, after ending a dry spell to star in three high-profile TV roles.

The star has been candid about her struggles to find work in the past and how it left her feeling down and on the verge of hopelessness.

But she cut a happier figure this week when she took to social media to count her blessings - and acting roles.

"2019 has been good so far. I got an opportunity to play three different, beautiful characters. Zodwa on The River, Lihle on Isithembiso and MaMngadi on The Herd," she wrote.

She added that the roles came as a blessing to her and changed her situation from a wilderness to "a fruitful ground".

"When the wilderness suddenly becomes a fruitful ground! To God be the glory."

Winnie recently opened up to Drum about the struggles she faced after leaving Generations in 2014.

"I spent many months not working or acting. I’d only get adverts and short stories. I don’t know how I got by. I think it was all God’s grace. Every time I desperately needed money, an advert I shot six months ago would be renewed and I’d get enough money to survive for a few months," she said, adding that she was kept by the grace of God."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the start of the year, Winnie said she was ready to win after the rollercoaster that was 2018.

"2018 was a year full of ups and downs. I cried a lot alone, missing my mom who passed away in November 2017. I had days that were dark and I want to leave those behind and be able to celebrate life."