Zodwa is shaking patriarchy and Mzansi is here for it, well mostly...

24 June 2019 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is shaking up patriarchal standards.
Image: Via Zodwa Libram Instagram

When Zodwa Wabantu revealed that she planned to send a delegation of women to pay lobola for her fiancé - both of which are unheard of in most African cultures - her fans thought she was bluffing... that was until they saw it on her reality show this past weekend.

The entertainer, who is known for doing things her own way told TshisaLIVE that she's not concerned by people who labelled her disrespectful to the Zulu culture and accused her of degrading their customs.

"I am a woman and I believe in women. No one ever explained why it is only men who are allowed to go pay lobola or why men pay lobola for women and not the other way around. If you ask right now, many don't even know... they just do it because 'that's how things are done' but that has never been me. I do what makes me happy," she said.

Zodwa's decision to follow her own path has won her many fans, but it has also won her as many haters and people who have criticised her "way of life".

Watching Sunday night's episode of her reality show, Zodwa Uncensored, got fans and haters a front row seat to her life and her decision-making process. While some still don't understand her "need to rebel", others wish they had the courage to follow in her footsteps.

"I call the shots in my life, it's my life and I don't want to do things for other people. Like I always said, its a take it or leave it situation with me."

On her reality show, fans finally got to see for themselves that Zodwa sent a delegation of women to go ask for Ntobeko's hand in marriage.

Fans decided to stan forever and they had the memes.

