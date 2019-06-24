TshisaLIVE

Zola 7 thanks SA for keeping his name alive: You're the reason I still stand

24 June 2019 - 13:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Bonginkosi Dlamini, better known as Zola 7, is one of SA's most loved artists.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jan Right

Zola 7 says South Africans' love is the reason he's still standing as one of Mzansi's most loved musicians and the reason he's recently released new music, which seems to be a win so far.

Few artists can claim to have the kind of loyal followers and unwavering support that musician and TV turned radio presenter Bonginkosi Dlamini, better known as Zola 7, has. And more than 20 years later, the love keeps getting hotter.

He recently announced that he's been in the studio doing what South Africans know and love him for most, music.

"Bafwethu! Right now I’m about new music videos and (I've got a) new team," Zola shared on Insta, before he took to Twitter to thank his fans for the undying support.

Zola's fans won't let his name die and, in addition to the campaigns they've had for him to be recognised by the powers that be, they keep his name alive on these social media streets with random appreciative tweets.

When the love is real, the love is real!

His track, Skobho ne-Hennessy, has been doing super-well on YouTube, too.

Check out the music video below:

