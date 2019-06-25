AKA laughs off #AKAwinanga hate

Even though AKA became the butt of all jokes for walking away empty handed at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, he isn't catching feelings.

Musician Sho Madjozi may be the toast of Mzansi after winning a BET for Best New International Act, but AKA also made headlines after he lost out to Nigeria's Burna Boy in the Best International Act category.

It is the fourth time AKA has been nominated in the category and missed out, so fans weren't about to let him forget it.

The infamous hashtag, #AKAwinanga, resurfaced in the hours after the awards, as fans flocked to Twitter to post memes and jokes at the rapper's expense.

A few fans even congratulated AKA on participating, with one tweep joking that the rapper got a "best nominee attendance certificate" at the awards and offered to laminate it for him.

"I heard you got the best nominee attendance certificate, AKA. Pass by my house, we are going to laminate it," he wrote.