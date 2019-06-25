TshisaLIVE

AKA laughs off #AKAwinanga hate

And he’s not only being dragged for losing out at the BETs

25 June 2019 - 11:40 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA followed the trend.
AKA followed the trend.
Image: @blaq_smith/ AKA Instagram

Even though AKA became the butt of all jokes for walking away empty handed at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, he isn't catching feelings. 

Musician Sho Madjozi may be the toast of Mzansi after winning a BET for Best New International Act, but AKA also made headlines after he lost out to Nigeria's Burna Boy in the Best International Act category. 

It is the fourth time AKA has been nominated in the category and missed out, so fans  weren't about to let him forget it.

The infamous hashtag, #AKAwinanga, resurfaced in the hours after the awards, as fans flocked to Twitter to post memes and jokes at the rapper's expense.

A few fans even congratulated AKA on participating, with one tweep joking that the rapper got a "best nominee attendance certificate" at the awards and offered to laminate it for him.

"I heard you got the best nominee attendance certificate, AKA. Pass by my house, we are going to laminate it," he wrote.

But AKA wasn't in the mood for a fight or clever clapback. Instead he laughed, gave the man props and kept it moving.

The trend continued, making it on to the trend list as people shared their jokes.

But while AKA fans were defending their idol, others found a new reason to target the rapper.

They accused him of being "selfish" after he pointed out that he had 3.85 million followers on Twitter, but was only following six people.

MORE

Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet

There were so many feels from the BET awards
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'My bad!'- AKA accused of not keeping his promises to fans

When asked about it, the rapper said he would get on it.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fans left fuming as AKA cancels gig in US capital at the last minute

American fans of the Supa Mega felt like their hero had stood them up.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X