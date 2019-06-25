Basetsana Kumalo urges SA to pray for 'OPW's' Kayise Ngqula after tragic loss of her husband

Media mogul and executive producer of OPW Basetsana Kumalo has called on South Africans to unite in prayer for former presenter Kayise Ngqula, who was involved in a car crash that claimed her husband's life.

The former TV presenter was travelling with her husband, Farai Sibanda, two weeks ago, when they were involved in an horrific accident in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Basetsana took to Instagram to let Kayise's fans know that she was still in hospital and that her mother, Fikiswa Gatya, was grateful for the support she's received from them in the form of messages, prayers and calls.

"It is with profound sadness that we lost Farai Sibanda from a car accident on Saturday that claimed his life after fighting for a week in hospital. I have had the absolute pleasure to work with this gentle soul (Kayise) on Our Perfect Wedding. She is still in hospital.

"I’ve spoken to her mother and she thanks you for your prayers, your messages and phone calls of support. Please continue to lift the entire family and their son in prayer. Lala kakuhle Farai. Phumla," Bassie said.