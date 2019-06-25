TshisaLIVE

Boity gets a ride worth more than R2.5m

25 June 2019 - 09:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Boity got a clean new ride.
Boity got a clean new ride.
Image: Boity Instagram

TV personality and businesswoman Boity Thulo is on cloud nine at the moment after getting a fancy new set of wheels.

Boity will be zipping around town in a Range Rover Lumma CLR R8 Sport V8. 

According to online car directories, the car is worth just more than R2.5m and comes with rear cameras, screens on the back of the seats and a panoramic roof. 

In short, it makes the Uber look like a bicycle ride.

And it even has a name: Esther.

Boity took to Instagram on Monday to welcome Esther home and share her excitement.

"My incredible baby is finally here! Welcome home, Esther," she wrote.

The star's fans and celeb friends, including Lorna Maseko, Pinky Girl, Jessica Nkosi and Ntando Duma all flooded the comments section to congratulate her.

"Shut it down Boity!!!! Shut it the F down!" wrote Lorna.

"Tjeeeerrrrr! Congratulations mama!" wrote Thuli Phongolo.

"Congratulations doll," added Pinky Girl.

Any chance of a lift there, Boity?

