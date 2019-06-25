Boity's mom shares pearls of wisdom and Twitter is here for it
Boity Thulo's mother, Modiehi, is the gift that just keeps on giving. As if giving us the national treasure that is Boity is not enough, Modiehi is a mother and friend some wish they had.
Tweeting to her more than 46,000 Twitter followers almost daily, Modiehi is fast becoming a pillar of strength and source of inspiration for tweeps.
Her tweets are hailed by many as gems of wisdom for those encountering daily struggles.
Here are just four examples of her positivity.
Fresh start
Let’s restart: We are blessed to see yet another day. We are redeemed. We are favored. We come humbly before our God with an attitude of gratitude. Blessed Sunday huns 😘😘— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) June 23, 2019
Relationship advice
A person will love you only as their “cheat with”person. Don’t go about leaving your person with the hope that they will leave theirs too. You leave your person, they leave you too because you broke the rules of your own standards. Nite huns 😘— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) June 21, 2019
Overcoming hate
They hate you because they see in you what they want yet can’t even smell.They hate you because they see themselves in you but you have progressed so much in life,they cannot even phantom.Most sadly,they hate themselves.Let them hate while your God elevates u— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) June 19, 2019
Remembering your roots
Never shy away or be afraid to share where you came from or had to overcome or personal life struggles to be where you are today, you will never know who needs to read/see that to know that they can make it too. That it’s life afterall. Nite huns 😘😘😘— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) June 15, 2019