Boity's mom shares pearls of wisdom and Twitter is here for it

25 June 2019 - 06:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Modiehi Thulo, Boity's mother
Image: Modiehi Thulo/ Instagram

Boity Thulo's mother, Modiehi, is the gift that just keeps on giving. As if giving us the national treasure that is Boity is not enough, Modiehi is a mother and friend some wish they had.

Tweeting to her more than 46,000 Twitter followers almost daily, Modiehi is fast becoming a pillar of strength and source of inspiration for tweeps. 

Her tweets are hailed by many as gems of wisdom for those encountering daily struggles.

Here are just four examples of her positivity.

Fresh start

Relationship advice

Overcoming hate

Remembering your roots

