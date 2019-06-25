TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest: My reality wasn't always exciting but I believed in myself

25 June 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Cassper Nyovest reflected on a time when his reality wasn't what it is now.
Cassper Nyovest reflected on a time when his reality wasn't what it is now.
Image: Via Cassper's Instagram

It may be hard to imagine or even to remember, but before Cassper Nyovest was all over your TL flexing and living a life most people dream of, he was just a dreamer in a different reality.

And recently he took time to look back.

Far from the long ponytail rapper, sexy-chubby n*gga that burst into the hip-hop industry a couple of years ago, Cassper's now living in the reality he used to dream about coming up and he took to Twitter to reflect.

Cassper said despite the challenges he had to face in trying to make his dreams a reality, he was glad to realise that he's brought his visions to life.

"My reality wasn't always exciting but I was always excited by what I believed my future held. I always created these visions that ended up becoming my actual life. At times i was challenged by the world to prove why I thought I was special but had nothing to show for it. Faith!" he shared.

The rapper who recently secured another money bag, also unveiled a TV ad that features Innocent, his best friend Carpo and his mother.

Although he didn't mention how much he made, he shared that it wasn't small money.

Now that's what we call an exciting reality!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pearl Thusi: Can black people in America just be allowed to live?

Pearl Thusi has added her voice to the outrage.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Fans fear for Jub Jub’s safety after he reveals he's going after musos & actors

'Uyajola' is getting more and more lit!
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Here’s why DJ Sbu trended pretty much all weekend

He shuts down the internet by creating a platform for fans to promote their businesses
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Mshoza: I don't need hype for my music, I create classic hits

Mshoza says her music will always save her a seat as industry royalty!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda ... TshisaLIVE
  3. YOH! This Move For Me version has caused a standstill in Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Sbahle Mpisane’s EPIC birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  5. Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X