Cassper Nyovest: My reality wasn't always exciting but I believed in myself
It may be hard to imagine or even to remember, but before Cassper Nyovest was all over your TL flexing and living a life most people dream of, he was just a dreamer in a different reality.
And recently he took time to look back.
Far from the long ponytail rapper, sexy-chubby n*gga that burst into the hip-hop industry a couple of years ago, Cassper's now living in the reality he used to dream about coming up and he took to Twitter to reflect.
Cassper said despite the challenges he had to face in trying to make his dreams a reality, he was glad to realise that he's brought his visions to life.
"My reality wasn't always exciting but I was always excited by what I believed my future held. I always created these visions that ended up becoming my actual life. At times i was challenged by the world to prove why I thought I was special but had nothing to show for it. Faith!" he shared.
The rapper who recently secured another money bag, also unveiled a TV ad that features Innocent, his best friend Carpo and his mother.
Although he didn't mention how much he made, he shared that it wasn't small money.
Now that's what we call an exciting reality!
