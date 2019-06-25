TshisaLIVE

EFF to Sho Madjozi after BET win: 'You are a symbol of black youth power'

25 June 2019 - 12:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sho Madjozi flew the SA flag high at the BET awards when she won best international act.
Sho Madjozi flew the SA flag high at the BET awards when she won best international act.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

The EFF on Tuesday joined thousands of South Africans and high-ranking politicians who congratulated Sho Madjozi after she won a BET ward in the category of best international act.

The party praised the musician's invention of a music genre which incorporates a local Tsonga sound to hip-hop, kwaito and afro-pop, and dubbed her an artistic genius who embodies "artistic excellence".

"Through her music and achievements, Madjozi inspires hope that artistic excellence can create a pathway out of the depressing situation of drug abuse prevalent among the youth."

ANC bigwigs President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Tito Mboweni and Fikile Mbalula also congratulated the singer.

MORE

WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET

The 'Huku' superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet

There were so many feels from the BET awards
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | More shade! Here's the video Sho Madjozi dedicated to her ex

'Wena i dhomu waswitwa?' Sho chants in her song
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25

There's no stopping Sho.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Babalwa hits back at troll who said she's 'stocko' at #SONA2019 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pastor assaulted at Engen garage in Johannesburg
Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
X