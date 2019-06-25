EFF to Sho Madjozi after BET win: 'You are a symbol of black youth power'

The EFF on Tuesday joined thousands of South Africans and high-ranking politicians who congratulated Sho Madjozi after she won a BET ward in the category of best international act.

The party praised the musician's invention of a music genre which incorporates a local Tsonga sound to hip-hop, kwaito and afro-pop, and dubbed her an artistic genius who embodies "artistic excellence".

"Through her music and achievements, Madjozi inspires hope that artistic excellence can create a pathway out of the depressing situation of drug abuse prevalent among the youth."