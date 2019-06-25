EFF to Sho Madjozi after BET win: 'You are a symbol of black youth power'
The EFF on Tuesday joined thousands of South Africans and high-ranking politicians who congratulated Sho Madjozi after she won a BET ward in the category of best international act.
The party praised the musician's invention of a music genre which incorporates a local Tsonga sound to hip-hop, kwaito and afro-pop, and dubbed her an artistic genius who embodies "artistic excellence".
"Through her music and achievements, Madjozi inspires hope that artistic excellence can create a pathway out of the depressing situation of drug abuse prevalent among the youth."
EFF Congratulates @ShoMadjozi On Winning A BET Award. pic.twitter.com/jHRa5kzVoL— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 24, 2019
ANC bigwigs President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Tito Mboweni and Fikile Mbalula also congratulated the singer.
Hoyo Hoyo na ti tinyungubyisa hi mutshwa wa hina @ShoMadjozi ka kuva a tekile saqwadi eka masaqwadi ya ti Black Entertainment Television leti a ti khomeriwile e Los Angeles, California. Ha ku tlangerisa kuva u tlakusile mujeko wa tiko ra Africa Dzonga emisaveni. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/uXdX2OcIKj— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 24, 2019
Hearty congratulations to my home Star on wining the BET award. Congratulations @ShoMadjozi. Well done. Proud of you. pic.twitter.com/9XAGmEElKm— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 24, 2019