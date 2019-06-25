TshisaLIVE

Here’s everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini’s new skincare range

25 June 2019
Minnie Dlamini is ready to dominate the skincare world.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini has joined the world of celeb cosmetics and body care with the launch of her skincare range this week.

MD by Minnie Dlamini is the result of more than five years of research and development by some of South Africa’s leading chemists and skincare professionals.

It was formally released on Monday and is now available in selected Clicks stores for between R15 and R39.

The range is enriched with Eviolin and includes lotions, body washes and soaps in three variants: Cocoa Crystal, Rose Quartz and Tropical Topaz.

Cocoa Crystal, for dry skin, leaves skin feeling "smooth and velvet to the touch". Rose Quartz hydrates skin, while Tropical Topaz  nourishes the skin to give it THAT glow.

Announcing the range, Minnie said that it was a dream come true and after years of hard work it was great to see her product in stores.

"I’ve been working on creating my own brand for a few long and stressful years but the results are so worth it! It’s a product I use and  love and I hope you will too."

She added that the range was "for everyone, who wants to look, smell and feel beautiful."

The launch of the range comes just weeks after TV star Bonnie Mbuli launched her beauty product range with Yardley.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after its launch last month, Bonnie said the 17-piece range was a win for women who have been crying out for representation. She encouraged others to develop ranges catering for darker skin.  

"It really moved me how people were seeing themselves in the product. The word that kept coming up was representation. Women have been crying out for so long to be recognised in the beauty space. There has been this universal idea of what beauty is and it is only starting now to be challenged. The sense was that, 'oh wow!', now we are all allowed to be in same space. The ideal version of beauty is not light-skinned or a certain shade."

