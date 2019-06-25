Here’s everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini’s new skincare range

Minnie Dlamini has joined the world of celeb cosmetics and body care with the launch of her skincare range this week.

MD by Minnie Dlamini is the result of more than five years of research and development by some of South Africa’s leading chemists and skincare professionals.

It was formally released on Monday and is now available in selected Clicks stores for between R15 and R39.

The range is enriched with Eviolin and includes lotions, body washes and soaps in three variants: Cocoa Crystal, Rose Quartz and Tropical Topaz.

Cocoa Crystal, for dry skin, leaves skin feeling "smooth and velvet to the touch". Rose Quartz hydrates skin, while Tropical Topaz nourishes the skin to give it THAT glow.