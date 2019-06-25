Here's why Kid X believes Bafana Bafana pulled a 'Mabena' against Ivory Coast
South Africans were left with a familiar feeling of disappointment when Bafana Bafana lost the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D fixture on Monday. But rapper Kid X, who's in Egypt, explained what the problem may be after talking to the coach.
The national soccer team, now nicknamed Mabena Mabena due to recent and historic events, lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium. In a Twitter thread resulting from post-match conversations, Kid X gave his views on the loss.
"I spoke to a member of the technical staff and he gave me a very blunt response (to why they lost), which I will not disclose here because of its detrimental nature," Kid X's report began.
The rapper explained that, out of concern for the team, he wanted to find out what "challenges" Bafana faced and when he saw the coach he took it as a chance to inquire.
"(I) went on to go shake our coach’s hand and told him who I am, along with a 'better luck next time'," the rapper said.
Kid X posted a video of himself asking the coach questions and went on to share just how disappointed he was with his responses.
Watch the video below:
This is what I posed to our Coach pic.twitter.com/J8261WIioH— Mfana ka Aunty®️ (@KidXSA) June 24, 2019
X said he was concerned and left stunned when the coach "dismissed" the need for players' psyche to be worked on.
The rapper, who once played soccer, said he was brought to Egypt to help positively influence his country's team. He realised the loss may be the platform he needed to give his input. However, that didn't seem to work.
"As someone who strongly feels they’ve got the fix on the entire situation, what is one to do? I was called to Egypt to influence my country to the best of my ability, and in that light, I think a loss was the only outcome that could set the stage for my influence to be accepted and understood," Kid X said.
The rapper is hopeful that if the work is done, the results will be less Mabena-like.
Read his thread below.
As someone who strongly feels they’ve got the fix on the entire situation, what is one to do? I was called to Egypt to influence my Country to the best of my ability, and in that light, I think a loss was the— Mfana ka Aunty®️ (@KidXSA) June 24, 2019
🇿🇦 We are far from done. A bigger job lies ahead of us. We have to win the next 6games..and it can only happen if you accept and seek to understand.— Mfana ka Aunty®️ (@KidXSA) June 24, 2019