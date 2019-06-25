Here's why Kid X believes Bafana Bafana pulled a 'Mabena' against Ivory Coast

South Africans were left with a familiar feeling of disappointment when Bafana Bafana lost the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D fixture on Monday. But rapper Kid X, who's in Egypt, explained what the problem may be after talking to the coach.

The national soccer team, now nicknamed Mabena Mabena due to recent and historic events, lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium. In a Twitter thread resulting from post-match conversations, Kid X gave his views on the loss.

"I spoke to a member of the technical staff and he gave me a very blunt response (to why they lost), which I will not disclose here because of its detrimental nature," Kid X's report began.

The rapper explained that, out of concern for the team, he wanted to find out what "challenges" Bafana faced and when he saw the coach he took it as a chance to inquire.

"(I) went on to go shake our coach’s hand and told him who I am, along with a 'better luck next time'," the rapper said.

Kid X posted a video of himself asking the coach questions and went on to share just how disappointed he was with his responses.

Watch the video below: