IN MEMES | So vele no one will give Sue her white doek?
She's been doing the most!
Lockdown has gotten to a point where some viewers are loving the crazy, some are confused by the story and others just want Masabatha and her cult to die. But one thing everybody seems to agree on this season is that Sue is a force to be reckoned with!
The totally extra character played by the talented Patricia Boyer has stolen the attention from some of the fave actresses in the drama. Not only are fans of the series in love with the extra passion she seems to throw into every little action, but they also love that when she commits to something she goes all out.
They saw her energy when she first decided she was going to join the cult. They witnessed her learn the vernac songs just to impress Masabatha and even though sis still hasn't received her white doek (which is a symbol of acceptance into the cult), they sure are loving her self-made, "nun-like" headgear. It's made out of prison blankets and bread packaging.
And even though the current messy storyline is leaving fans dizzy, they still tune in just to see Sue.
At the moment, Monde is being treated like trash, even though she's the richest prisoner in there, thanks to her stashed diamonds, and Masabatha's undirected vengeance is confusing the nation. Then there's Tyson and her hits on people in the outside world ... and so much more.
So fans took to Twitter to appreciate Sue in memes.
Kanti when is Sue getting her doek #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/RPanHMfBea— Nomalungelo 🌺 (@Nomah_sibiya) June 17, 2019
Oh my word Sue is so extra!!! #Lockdownmzansi #lockdownS4 😂😂😂 https://t.co/q0D2VyFPsh— Patricia Boyer (@PatriciaBoyer1) June 24, 2019
Sue always goes an extra mile 😂😂😂 #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/ixzqQT2G91— Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) June 24, 2019
Hope my favorite person is featured today😂😂 #LockdownMzansi #MzansiMagic #Sue pic.twitter.com/orDsM7lmme— Zukiswa Mabungane (@zuccy_mabungs) June 24, 2019
This mamfundisi is more dangerous then lighting. #Lockdown #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/b59JEZ12wZ— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvy) June 24, 2019
I cannot stomach lock down anymore. Ngeke ngikhone shame #Lockdownmzansi #lockdownS4 pic.twitter.com/165bKLmGNT— Gugulethu Mtshali (@Thophi88) June 24, 2019
Masabata must die iyoh he e #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/MgUEsnssbC— Boity_Joy (@joy_boity) June 24, 2019
I hope this is the last season #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/MQfyw4BwiM— ✨Runa Mulaudzi🌟💫 (@mrsRunaM) June 24, 2019
Thought it was about the diamonds, now sele mahlanyeng. Haele Masabata n Katlego, they bore me to death #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/qMZgXbmPXl— IG: queen_ntshidi (@Ntshidilikhethe) June 24, 2019
Wake me up when that cultist is dead #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/3U3fS0KETv— Moonchild Rye (@NdiRayanne) June 24, 2019