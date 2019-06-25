Rea Tsotella fans call for changes after Bishop Makamu struggles to help resolve dispute
Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Rea Tsotella were left gatvol with host Bishop Makamu on Monday, accusing him of failing to resolve an issue brought to the show.
Thembeka was left traumatised after allegedly being raped by a neighbour, and brought him to the show in the hope that he would confess to his family.
But malume was stubborn and denied that he had raped Thembeka, even claiming that her tears were "just propaganda". He also cracked several jokes.
Fans were shocked at what was unfolding on screen and flooded timelines with messages slamming the old man.
But a lot of the anger was also dished out on host Bishop Makamu, whom fans accused of taking the accusations lightly, laughing at malume's antics and not doing enough to help resolve the issues.
They also slammed the bishop's questioning and lack of sensitivity.
"We are not happy ka Bishop nothing has been resolved as usual. He's not the right man for the job. He finds everything funny and ask irrelevant questions. Please do something," Twitter user Meesy BlaQ wrote.
Fans flooded social media with memes and messages encouraging the bishop to "take a break and return to the word" while others step in to host.
Bishop disappoint me again please bishop #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/0kDtkOsXU2— MelbaM (@MelbaModiba) June 24, 2019
Masepa a ga Bishop honestly, How do you find this funny @MojaLoveTv we are not happy with this guy. #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/yAA21rNyFv— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) June 24, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday Still don't understand how this bishop is a host,He's never sympathetic with his guests and even now he finds the things this man is saying funny pic.twitter.com/QSDt2OKxB4— Fifi Motlanthe (@FiFi_Motlanthe) June 24, 2019
Lo Bishop uthanda izinto ezisnux maan... Why is he so childish #ReaTsotellaMonday#ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/n0AONJz7E0— 𝘚𝘔𝘈𝘎𝘎𝘌𝘙 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘔𝘌𝘕𝘐𝘕𝘐𝘚𝘛スせ臆 (@SmaggerMore) June 24, 2019
Bishop's questioning is really unnecessary, I mean we get her, why is he going deeper?? #ReaTsotellaMonday #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/6AY98tQVvj— Feather Nation ❤ (@Katle_goo) June 24, 2019
What’s Bishop laughing at ? #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/vPGfYPufa2— Silondile Gasa (@slolicious) June 24, 2019
Nothing was resolved AS USUAL!!! #ReaTsotellaMonday #ReaTsotella Bishop ha thusa ka nix!!! pic.twitter.com/aK6IyNxknV— Ms. Lesego Motshwane (@LesegoMotshwane) June 24, 2019
Bishop must go guyzin Moss will do a better job. #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/rAIjtbaweF— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) June 24, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday they did it again ...Problem Unsolved!!! ...mara Bishop pic.twitter.com/VvtOQkwHNG— DON'T DISTURB(PROJECT MODE)💉 (@Sewa_Abrahams) June 24, 2019