Rea Tsotella fans call for changes after Bishop Makamu struggles to help resolve dispute

Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Rea Tsotella were left gatvol with host Bishop Makamu on Monday, accusing him of failing to resolve an issue brought to the show.

Thembeka was left traumatised after allegedly being raped by a neighbour, and brought him to the show in the hope that he would confess to his family.

But malume was stubborn and denied that he had raped Thembeka, even claiming that her tears were "just propaganda". He also cracked several jokes.

Fans were shocked at what was unfolding on screen and flooded timelines with messages slamming the old man.

But a lot of the anger was also dished out on host Bishop Makamu, whom fans accused of taking the accusations lightly, laughing at malume's antics and not doing enough to help resolve the issues.

They also slammed the bishop's questioning and lack of sensitivity.

"We are not happy ka Bishop nothing has been resolved as usual. He's not the right man for the job. He finds everything funny and ask irrelevant questions. Please do something," Twitter user Meesy BlaQ wrote.

Fans flooded social media with memes and messages encouraging the bishop to "take a break and return to the word" while others step in to host.