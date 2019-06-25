Tellaman finally reveals his celeb bae & they are super cute together
Since Tellaman was speculated to be in a love triangle on Twitter (which wasn't true), fans haven't been able to stop themselves asking who the crooner's muse is, and who exactly got him whipped.
The singer recently told TshisaLIVE that he wasn't single, despite many of his female fans wishing he was. Then he took to Instagram to reveal that his girlfriend is Isithembiso actress Nandi Mbatha.
With a cute picture, the whipped hitmaker shared a brief but telling caption about Nandi for the first time on social media.
"Best friend is an understatement. I love you," Tellaman said to Nandi.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE as his love song continued to top radio charts, Tellaman explained why he wanted to keep his love life and muse to himself for the moment.
"I am not single. There is someone I am seeing, even though I'd like not to share it at this point. She's really cool and she's my friend.
"We haven't really spoken about it (telling the world about us) but there hasn't been any problem when people spot us together. I just don't feel like it's a cool thing to just put it out there, just because, or for popularity, or for desires to be called power couple, or whatever. That's not where my head is at. If people organically know about us then that's fine and if they don't that's also okay," he said.
Well we guess they've decided to come out on the social media streets.
Next to the hundreds of well wishes for the couple, Nasty C commented on the post saying "Umakoti ngowethu" and Nandi replied to his post declaring her love as well.
"Cutie, I love you pumpkin," she said.
We love it when #LoveWins, man!