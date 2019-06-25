Tellaman finally reveals his celeb bae & they are super cute together

Since Tellaman was speculated to be in a love triangle on Twitter (which wasn't true), fans haven't been able to stop themselves asking who the crooner's muse is, and who exactly got him whipped.

The singer recently told TshisaLIVE that he wasn't single, despite many of his female fans wishing he was. Then he took to Instagram to reveal that his girlfriend is Isithembiso actress Nandi Mbatha.

With a cute picture, the whipped hitmaker shared a brief but telling caption about Nandi for the first time on social media.

"Best friend is an understatement. I love you," Tellaman said to Nandi.