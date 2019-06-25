Uzalo producers claim it's business as usual, despite 'SABC salary fears'

The producers of SABC soapie Uzalo, Stained Glass Pictures, have hit back at reports that cast and crew are "shaken" by the current financial crisis at the SABC and worried that they may not be paid their salaries this month.

According to Sunday Sun, the struggle to keep the lights on at the SABC has affected some of the talent at Uzalo, who are allegedly scared that this could result in them not getting paid at the end of the month.

Affected staff were apparently informed that the production company was waiting for outstanding payments from the SABC at the start of the month.

"This is frustrating. What makes us worried is that each time the SABC announces that they didn't have money, production houses always don't get paid," an insider told the tabloid.

These claims come hot on the heels of a Sunday Times report, which brought to light the SABC's "decision" to pay its staff, despite still having an "eight-figure municipality account" to settle.