WATCH | Chicago police release body cam footage of Jussie Smollett

25 June 2019 - 11:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Chicago police released a body cam video footage on Monday from January when actor Jussie Smollett told police that he was attacked on a street outside his Chicago home.

The video was captured as police entered Smollett's apartment and the former Empire actor can be seen in a red and white sweater with the rope around his neck.

He told investigators he kept the rope there to show them evidence of a racially motivated attack.

As the officers arrive, Smollett removes the rope and says: "There's bleach on me." A few seconds later he asks the police to turn off the body cam.

Investigators went on to tell him that they were recording the visit, to which he said: "I don't want to be filmed." The officers then turned off their body cams.

Empire's Jussie Smollet attacked: He had rope around his neck and chemicals thrown at him

The attackers were wearing MAGA hats - referring to the slogan that Donald Trump used during his 2016 election campaign.
4 months ago

In January, Smollet claimed that two apparent supporters of President Donald Trump struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

Police later alleged that Smollett staged the attack and charged him with filing a false police report.

In March TimesLIVE reported that Smollet pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 16 charges of disorderly conduct.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
