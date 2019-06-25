WATCH | Chicago police release body cam footage of Jussie Smollett

Chicago police released a body cam video footage on Monday from January when actor Jussie Smollett told police that he was attacked on a street outside his Chicago home.

The video was captured as police entered Smollett's apartment and the former Empire actor can be seen in a red and white sweater with the rope around his neck.

He told investigators he kept the rope there to show them evidence of a racially motivated attack.

As the officers arrive, Smollett removes the rope and says: "There's bleach on me." A few seconds later he asks the police to turn off the body cam.

Investigators went on to tell him that they were recording the visit, to which he said: "I don't want to be filmed." The officers then turned off their body cams.