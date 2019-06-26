DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving on

While both DJ Fresh and Metro FM have remained silent on his return to the station, fans are fearing the worst after the star shared a post about making changes in his life.

DJ Fresh made headlines and was the talk of social media last week after Sunday World reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air.

Angry fans took to social media under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh to demand that the star return to the morning show, threatening to boycott the station if their demands were not met.

While Fresh responded to questions about his return by claiming he had no idea when he would be commissioned again, on Tuesday he sparked fears that it may be never.

Taking to Twitter, DJ fresh shared a quote about moving on, writing: "'When it starts feeling like you’re running in one place, then it’s time for change' - Angazi Ubani"