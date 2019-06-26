TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving on

26 June 2019 - 11:28 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh hasn't been on Metro FM for a while now.
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

While both DJ Fresh and Metro FM have remained silent on his return to the station, fans are fearing the worst after the star shared a post about making changes in his life.

DJ Fresh made headlines and was the talk of social media last week after Sunday World reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air. 

Angry fans took to social media under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh to demand that the star return to the morning show, threatening to boycott the station if their demands were not met.

While Fresh responded to questions about his return by claiming he had no idea when he would be commissioned again, on Tuesday he sparked fears that it may be never.

Taking to Twitter, DJ fresh shared a quote about moving on, writing: "'When it starts feeling like you’re running in one place, then it’s time for change' - Angazi Ubani"

Many who read the post feared that Fresh may have been alluding to his radio career at Metro FM and soon the comments section of the post were filled with messages urging him to return.

One user even compared the post to a silent break-up, where you have to read between the lines.

"This feels like one of those silent break ups where you're reading between the lines but you still have hope. My mornings will not be the same," Mbongeni Queen Elephant wrote. 

