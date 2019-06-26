DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving on
While both DJ Fresh and Metro FM have remained silent on his return to the station, fans are fearing the worst after the star shared a post about making changes in his life.
DJ Fresh made headlines and was the talk of social media last week after Sunday World reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air.
Angry fans took to social media under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh to demand that the star return to the morning show, threatening to boycott the station if their demands were not met.
While Fresh responded to questions about his return by claiming he had no idea when he would be commissioned again, on Tuesday he sparked fears that it may be never.
Taking to Twitter, DJ fresh shared a quote about moving on, writing: "'When it starts feeling like you’re running in one place, then it’s time for change' - Angazi Ubani"
“What’s it starts feeling like you’re running in one place, then it’s time for change” - Angazi Ubani pic.twitter.com/BYNxdw60kI— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) June 25, 2019
Many who read the post feared that Fresh may have been alluding to his radio career at Metro FM and soon the comments section of the post were filled with messages urging him to return.
One user even compared the post to a silent break-up, where you have to read between the lines.
"This feels like one of those silent break ups where you're reading between the lines but you still have hope. My mornings will not be the same," Mbongeni Queen Elephant wrote.
Radio need you, we need you Big Dawg pic.twitter.com/VUnu42laAU— Frank Mgijima (@ThaboMasterP) June 25, 2019
Hold it Right there Big Dawg.. Don't let the brakkies bark you away..... pic.twitter.com/m09C9lz928— ICE TALI MAMBA (@ICE_TALI) June 25, 2019
"time to change" i cant drive to work without hearing him.... Wena Thato kopa o bowe toe before ke shap ke stroke pic.twitter.com/0jCz1sOHNP— Rethabile Mashego (@abilemash) June 25, 2019
if he has decided on a happier route who i am to stop him.... He should do what makes him happy yazi.. we will just have to adjust to it and move on pic.twitter.com/xWlTsr7LTK— Rethabile Mashego (@abilemash) June 25, 2019
This tweet is gna send me to ER yaz. Yang'stressa pic.twitter.com/IGC6VtBz8B— Nolz_maMlangeni_Gasela😉 (@Nolz_ml) June 25, 2019