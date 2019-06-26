Fans threaten to boycott Skeem Saam if Octavia ends up scamming the Mabitselas
Fans are gatvol of Big Boy and Leshole's bad luck on Skeem Saam and have once again threatened to boycott the show if the pair aren't treated right by the show's creators.
Between them the two have survived dozens of unfortunate events from misplacing an ID to missing out on school and almost losing a leg.
It has been a rollercoaster of a time for the father and son but fans fear that their luck has once again run out ever since Octavia showed up to help them.
She was supposed to assist them in getting a bigger place but the only thing that is bigger is her stories and demands for money.
It has been made worse with Big Boy giving ma money, without asking questions.
The alarm bells had sounded and fans were convinced that the real-estate agent is just here to con her way to the Mabitsela's money.
A fan captured the mood when he tweeted that if the SABC does not intervene to stop ma, he is going to boycott the show. His comment was liked over 550 times and garnered dozens of comments from people who shared his demands.
I think SABC doesn't want their viewers any more, if they let Octavia scam the Mabitsela's I m boycotting them.— steve manamela (@Vanto_stevie) June 25, 2019
Who is with me?#SkeemSaam
Others made their feelings known through memes and messages that flooded timelines on Tuesday night.
They predicted that it would be game over for Leshole and Big Boy when they discover Octavia's "secret", leaving them in a mountain of debt.
If Octavia scams the Mabitselas I am no longer watching #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/k2pOxbmBp8— Public Relations Guru (@TsepoThibankhoe) June 25, 2019
Guys I wish Big Boy would stop giving Octavia money Willy nilly😭😭😭😭#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ZNKZqmKtaN— stale. empty. meaningless. (@CludyMosehla) June 25, 2019
#SkeemSaam why do I think that Octavia is a crook there's no house here she's no property agent nix pic.twitter.com/c370nGcW34— Meshack Moloto (@meshymoloto) June 25, 2019
#SkeemSaam why would Octavia take hard cash Vele. pic.twitter.com/RTseYJibsf— Keabetswe Tsotetsi (@KeabetsweTsote3) June 25, 2019
#SkeemSaam I think the day bigboy find out about this Octavia scam, it will be RIP... All that debt will kill him! pic.twitter.com/by0m9ReZwH— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) June 25, 2019
#SkeemSaam Octavia kare wi tshwaretse jackpot ko bo Mabitselas,I don't trust her pic.twitter.com/1aGjaEnO6Z— Katlego♒ (@kat_boogy) June 25, 2019
I dont trust Octavia at all🤔🤔🤔🤔#skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/OASgD2l0mB— SELLO PITSI🇿🇦 (@Sello_Pitsi) June 25, 2019
I don't trust Octavia shame— Lettah Sikhosana #27DistinctionsUNISABEd&Hons.Grad (@SikhosanaLettah) June 25, 2019
STRU BOB MNCWIII 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/odSj6PEWTn
Why is Big Boy being so reckless with money?— Chief Makazi (@MissMadiba) June 25, 2019
Octavia is gonna be the biggest scammer on national television.
I'm stressing in advance. 🙆🏿♀️ #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/cCBCMao7YF