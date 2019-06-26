Fans threaten to boycott Skeem Saam if Octavia ends up scamming the Mabitselas

Fans are gatvol of Big Boy and Leshole's bad luck on Skeem Saam and have once again threatened to boycott the show if the pair aren't treated right by the show's creators.

Between them the two have survived dozens of unfortunate events from misplacing an ID to missing out on school and almost losing a leg.

It has been a rollercoaster of a time for the father and son but fans fear that their luck has once again run out ever since Octavia showed up to help them.

She was supposed to assist them in getting a bigger place but the only thing that is bigger is her stories and demands for money.

It has been made worse with Big Boy giving ma money, without asking questions.

The alarm bells had sounded and fans were convinced that the real-estate agent is just here to con her way to the Mabitsela's money.

A fan captured the mood when he tweeted that if the SABC does not intervene to stop ma, he is going to boycott the show. His comment was liked over 550 times and garnered dozens of comments from people who shared his demands.