Florence Masebe slams trolls dissing Limpopo delicacies: Don't insult us

Veteran actress Florence Masebe is a big advocate for African culture, languages and traditions. Recently she's been sharing her love for her culture's delicacies, which some people decided to diss, and she had to put them in their place.

Florence found that a lot of people were testing her tolerance on the TL with the kind of comments they posted in her comments section under the pictures of some of the delicacies.

People said things like "sies" and "ewe" and all sorts of insults directed at the food and the people who eat it. Florence had to set them straight.

"When I post delicacies that the people of Limpopo eat that is not an application for approval from those of you who eat differently. I'm posting our food, not asking you to eat things you don't know or like. Please don't insult us just because our food differs from what you know," she said.