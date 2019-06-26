TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe slams trolls dissing Limpopo delicacies: Don't insult us

26 June 2019 - 12:48 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Florence Masebe is tired of ignorant and tribalist people.
Image: Instagram

Veteran actress Florence Masebe is a big advocate for African culture, languages and traditions. Recently she's been sharing her love for her culture's delicacies, which some people decided to diss, and she had to put them in their place.

Florence found that a lot of people were testing her tolerance on the TL with the kind of comments they posted in her comments section under the pictures of some of the delicacies.

People said things like "sies" and "ewe" and all sorts of insults directed at the food and the people who eat it. Florence had to set them straight.

"When I post delicacies that the people of Limpopo eat that is not an application for approval from those of you who eat differently. I'm posting our food, not asking you to eat things you don't know or like. Please don't insult us just because our food differs from what you know," she said.

Florence explained that while she's usually tolerant of some of the comments passed by ignorant people on these social media streets, she had a zero-tolerance policy on tribalism and wasn't going to take any of it.

"I have no time for tribalist trash. That gets an instant block."

Here are some of the snaps Florence shared that reminded the #CityVillagers of home and got some people curious about village food.

There's things like morogo and mashonzha in these snaps, do you recognise the rest?

