iFani on THOSE AKA & Anatii twars: It was never that deep!

iFani took a sudden and long break away from the spotlight, but even in his hiatus he still managed to hog headlines for his shady tweets towards some of Mzansi's biggest rappers such as AKA, Cassper, and Anatii.

But upon his return iFani has made it clear that he was never looking to beef with anybody and that he was just having fun with "the boys".

The rapper, who recently re-embraced the public platforms with a new song Mokibelo, told TshisaLIVE that while his tweets went viral and left many thinking he's looking to create beef, that wasn't the case.

"Another thing that we Xhosas enjoy doing is making fun of each other. It isn't from a harmful place, it's just fun to do, we are people who love to laugh. We call it ukugezelana. It’s a matter of saying something that is true but in a funny way. There was no malice behind my tweets. Yes, it may have been shade as far as tweeps are concerned but, for me, it was just fun. This applies to all my tweets from AKA to Cassper to Anatii. It was never that deep to be honest."