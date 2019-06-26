IN MEMES | Tweeps can't believe Mmabatho is pulling the 'righteous' act right now!
The Khozas and the Mabuza are in trouble, with Jerry trying to use mind tricks to get them to turn on each other and their only hope is Mmabatho, which is why the viewers are convinced the families are doomed!
Here's the thing, Mmabatho has been the Mabena of the family since she got married to Shaka. Sis has failed so many times to help her drug-dealing in-laws when sh** hit the fan. Fans couldn't help but remember the time she let Diamond, the villain, go and the Khozas lost a lot of money.
At the moment, when she should be coming through for her family, Mmabatho is too busy telling them how she always knew that they would end up in prison. Fans were particularly upset that she wasn't being helpful to a family that would probably do anything to save her had the roles been reversed.
Tweeps had the memes to express their disappointment.
Mmabatho can be so stupid sometimes #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eFwk24gu69— PLS RT pinned tweet👏🏾 (@LessyJantjie) June 25, 2019
Goodness & Mmabatho are such snitches. 😒Gracious ain't gonna snitch for shit! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cGsPH9r7he— sugar, spice & everything shade 🇧🇼👑🌈 (@DeclanMolatlhwe) June 25, 2019
Just imagine getting married to a wife like Mmabatho, Hai ngeke. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cttpTJnFmZ— Sili Mate (@mate_sili) June 25, 2019
Disappoint me Mmabatho please, I knew it Mmabatho 🙆🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️😭💔😠🤬🖕🏾#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/sVyWAQTnVu— Blues 💙 (@Nondu_pariah) June 19, 2019
Are there any Mmabatho characters in real life🤔— Future Billionaire (@Exotee) June 25, 2019
Damn she’s irritating #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MXT1fBFfXr
This chick of mmabatho is so annoying Maan, tjeeer #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/CXQbdySx9U— Matt Masiye (@BossMatt41) June 25, 2019
Mmabatho is useless.Harriet is just wasting her time with her as if her man isn't in jail Mxm... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bbaOebSGJa— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 25, 2019
Mmabatho, if you want your family outta jail, then stop acting like a brat please! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/j0fzSDZq7t— sugar, spice & everything shade 🇧🇼👑🌈 (@DeclanMolatlhwe) June 25, 2019
Tgom has spoken. Mmabatho is annoying me. Tjooo #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xlXRdh5RKT— Mmatshepo Mmekwa (@faithtugge) June 25, 2019
Bathong! Mmabatho is so uselessssss. What kind of makoti is this?!#thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/KiOSoZeSmH— Lungelo 🇿🇦 (@Lungelo_N) June 25, 2019
Eeiii that someone must hurry up nd get them out of prison...lm tired of Seeing Harriet like this #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XLGiW7TsKt— Nombulelo Bango (@NombuleloBango1) June 25, 2019