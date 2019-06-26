IN MEMES | Tweeps can't believe Mmabatho is pulling the 'righteous' act right now!

The Khozas and the Mabuza are in trouble, with Jerry trying to use mind tricks to get them to turn on each other and their only hope is Mmabatho, which is why the viewers are convinced the families are doomed!

Here's the thing, Mmabatho has been the Mabena of the family since she got married to Shaka. Sis has failed so many times to help her drug-dealing in-laws when sh** hit the fan. Fans couldn't help but remember the time she let Diamond, the villain, go and the Khozas lost a lot of money.

At the moment, when she should be coming through for her family, Mmabatho is too busy telling them how she always knew that they would end up in prison. Fans were particularly upset that she wasn't being helpful to a family that would probably do anything to save her had the roles been reversed.

Tweeps had the memes to express their disappointment.