Kim K gets dragged HARD for her 'white saviour complex' towards Jordyn Woods
After initially focusing on Khloé Kardashian's claim that Tristan Thompson threatened to commit suicide after the "Jordyn Wood kiss" scandal, fans have now turned their attention to Kim Kardashian's comment to Kylie about having "saved" Jordyn and her family.
In the clip that went viral from the latest KUWTK episode, Kim told Kylie that Jordyn should have acted better and basically shown more gratitude towards Kylie and the Kardashian-Jenners because they basically "made her".
"Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her," Kim said of Jordyn.
Kim was dragged to filth as fans felt her comment was unnecessary and inappropriate. She got fans of the show accusing her of having the "white saviour complex."
Khloé, Tristan, Jordyn, and Kylie all appeared on the global Twitter trends list after the clip caught fire and over 48 hours later Kim is still trending.
Here are some of the reactions.
Hearing Kim Kardashian say that Jordyn was providing for her family with what Kylie gave her pic.twitter.com/jclUtuEHXP— caitlyn (@badgaIcait) June 24, 2019
This bitch how dare she I really can’t believe she would go so low after sucking black d**k on cam made her where she is today @KimKardashian that’s low for what you said about Jordyn Woods and her family. Asif you and your family aren’t the biggest social climbers in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/cbanPlT29j— Royal Highness (@____MISFIT) June 26, 2019
@KimKardashian saying that Jordyn is providing for her family with what Kylie gave her is so white savior complex.— Nelly Carter (@SeauxNelly) June 26, 2019
Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused Of Having A"White Saviour Complex" After This Comment About Jordyn Woods"She Provides For Her Whole Family Off Of What You Have Given Her." Its not surprising the comment, yet everyone still buys &📺there shows! @NBA@Vanity@THR@Complex@HipHopweekly pic.twitter.com/r0ZNGWNfzh— D. Rodriqueqez (@DRodriqueqez) June 25, 2019
Kim got famous off a sex tape.— ✨shannon fruga✨ (@missfruga_) June 26, 2019
Jordyn got famous for being known as KYLIES best friend. Jordyn and her family benefited from the things KYLIE provided for her/them.
It ain’t a dig, it’s the truth lol pic.twitter.com/mGsQskLZ8G
The remark you said about Jordyn Woods was a slave master comments pic.twitter.com/fFBzksm6Lw— yeet7mode (@Savage567a) June 24, 2019
.@KimKardashian comments about Jordyn biting the hand that feeds her whole family is reminiscent of how plantation owners maligned house negroes. The context is problematic and deeply disrespectful to black Women. Period. By Khloe’s own admission, she KNEW who he was, sooo... pic.twitter.com/e2OaPRlsiY— Dr. Shanté (@DrShanteSays) June 24, 2019
When Kim Kardashian said Kylie Jenner provides for Jordyn’s entire family, I was like wow that’s awful. I’m so glad Jordyn Woods got away from that family and is living a life to support herself. Is that how Malika is living with Khloe?!? pic.twitter.com/fIsL8zFixW— Janine (@KikiWithJanine) June 24, 2019
These Kardashians have thee unmitigated gaul to act like Kylie did something for Jordyn. Jordyn was already rich. Im sick of these bitches. @KimKardashian so white woman of you. pic.twitter.com/Fv9xThxJK1— Blanche Dankreaux (@QueenfromBklyn) June 25, 2019