Kim K gets dragged HARD for her 'white saviour complex' towards Jordyn Woods

26 June 2019 - 12:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Kim Kardashian got slammed on Twitter for her comment about Jordyn.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

After initially focusing on Khloé Kardashian's claim that Tristan Thompson threatened to commit suicide after the "Jordyn Wood kiss" scandal, fans have now turned their attention to Kim Kardashian's comment to Kylie about having "saved" Jordyn and her family.

In the clip that went viral from the latest KUWTK episode, Kim told Kylie that Jordyn should have acted better and basically shown more gratitude towards Kylie and the Kardashian-Jenners because they basically "made her".

"Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her," Kim said of Jordyn. 

Kim was dragged to filth as fans felt her comment was unnecessary and inappropriate. She got fans of the show accusing her of having the "white saviour complex."

Khloé, Tristan, Jordyn, and Kylie all appeared on the global Twitter trends list after the clip caught fire and over 48 hours later Kim is still trending.

Here are some of the reactions.

