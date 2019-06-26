TshisaLIVE

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation after launch of shapewear line

26 June 2019 - 07:55 By Jessica Levitt
Social media users have taken it upon themselves to enlighten Kim on the significance of the kimono.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been accused of cultural appropriation in launching her new shapewear line, called Kimono Solutionwear.

"Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," she wrote in an Instagram post about the new range.

"I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapewear color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this," she added.

The name of the range has drawn criticism, with many accusing the star of poking fun at a Japanese garment that holds significant cultural power.

They took to social media to express their opinions on the issue.

