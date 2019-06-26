Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation after launch of shapewear line
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been accused of cultural appropriation in launching her new shapewear line, called Kimono Solutionwear.
"Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," she wrote in an Instagram post about the new range.
"I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapewear color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this," she added.
The name of the range has drawn criticism, with many accusing the star of poking fun at a Japanese garment that holds significant cultural power.
They took to social media to express their opinions on the issue.
Yeah, I see the pun, Kim, but appropriating the name of an ancient Japanese garment with an array of sacred associations for your butt 'n' belly flattening brand is just really...something— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) June 25, 2019
⚡️ “Kim Kardashian West launches new shapewear collection, Kimono”https://t.co/rGaOHppcZ0
Naming your product/startup with Japanese words might seem hip and all, but it really sucks for us when our culture is diluted by names of brands that don't have anything to do with what the word actually represents.— Yuka Ohishi (@0oyukao0) June 25, 2019
And better yet, trademarking it? F NO.https://t.co/8pFaEGdXI2
Dear @KimKardashian This is #Kimono— ミサキ🗼メンタルヘルスブロガー (@misakitokyo) June 26, 2019
Please respect our culture. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/atrS63E8eU
One is KIMONO. One is Kim shamelessly selling a line of shapewear. Which y’all don’t need. #kimono pic.twitter.com/RC3vuA4dd1— Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) June 25, 2019
Japanese American survivors of WW2 US concentration camps are protesting kids being sent to those same camps; meanwhile Kim Kardashian really out here trademarking the word #KIMONO for some bootleg underwear line..."ignorant" doesn't come close 🚮 https://t.co/vbFaUT7QKW#KimOhNo— Mari Kush (@Mari_Matsuo) June 26, 2019