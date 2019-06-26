Michelle Mosalakae talks healing: Western medication can be such a trap!

Actress Michelle Mosalakae has taken to social media to advise her followers to opt for natural and organic ways of healing their bodies, as opposed to being dependent on Western medicine.

The actress shared an inspirational post about how the body, in the right conditions, would organically heal with the help of nature. Michelle said there was a reason why God gifted the world with natural resources that had healing qualities.

"There's a reason God has gifted us with dark leafy greens and many other vegetables and fruits. Our bodies are dynamic and organic and always adapting and changing, allow your body to operate optimally by fuelling it correctly. Love yourself enough to eat clean and be active," she advised.

Her comment section saw a lot of people engage in conversation about the many benefits of doing things the "natural" way.

One of the followers who Michelle engaged with on the matter raised the importance of avoiding Western or "lab-created" medication whenever possible and the actress agreed with him.

"Yoh! I couldn't say it any better myself, Western medication can be such a trap. Our bodies are resilient and able to overcome even the most dire of illnesses and situations but we must understand what to give our body and what not to give it in order to do that.

"When you have a headache you can do so many natural things to heal that apart from popping a pill, a pill that just hides the pain. Our bodies are always talking to us and it's time we begin to listen," she said.