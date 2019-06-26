Nasty C spills on new album: There's going to be a lot of crying!

Mzansi has been in excitement mode ever since Nasty C confirmed that he'll be releasing a new album soon, and speaking to TshisaLIVE the muso spilled a little on what fans can expect.

The rapper held an intimate get together for the media and his business partners on Tuesday evening, where his team reflected on the success of his 2018 hit album Strings and Bling.

The album has been streamed more than 60-million times, with every track on the album going gold, two going platinum and three other tracks double platinum.

And Nasty says he ain't done yet.

"The project on its own, sonically, is on another level. Even just in the way I perform on every single song and the energy around it. When the project drops and fans experience it, it is going to be a crazy thing. There will definitely be a lot of crying," he said at the event.

Nasty C told TshisaLIVE that he had hit a new layer of emotion on the album.

"I have improved. I got better at performing on the songs, so that it is not just me reading out lyrics. You can feel the emotion. There are so many deep songs on it."

In fact, one song was so stirring that it made four people cry when he let them listen to it last week.

"The same day that I recorded it, I sent it to five people. It made four of them cry. It is very emotional. It is about something that is happening right in front of us, but it doesn't feel like a struggle song."

Nasty has spent the last few months touring overseas, including in Japan and Australia.

He said that the trips exposed him to several influences but said that he was sticking to being himself.