Pastor not happy at Zodwa performing with gospel artists at Swazi festival

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at a complaint by Eswatini League of African Churches President Bishop Samson Hlatshwayo, who slammed her inclusion at an upcoming music festival that also features gospel artists.

Zodwa is one of several SA artists who were booked to perform at the Baceth Music Festival in Eswatini in August, alongside Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira.

Speaking to the Times of Swaziland this week, Bishop Hlatshwayo warned organisers about mixing "the gospel with worldly things" and said if a festival involved gospel singers, it should only be a gospel festival.

He also questioned how one could stand up and preach, and then another performer do something opposite.

Zodwa hit back at Bishop Hlatswayo's comments, telling TshisaLIVE that the clergyman should focus on his own craft and not disrupt her getting coins.

"Gospel artists are paid, just like me, by the promoters and they can refuse money if they want. I will be there, no matter what he says. He must go to church and let people pay him in tithe and leave us to make our money."

She also responded on social media, claiming that even pastors have their own demons.