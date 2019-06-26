WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha
Mzansi was yanked out of its obliviousness on Wednesday about it being Mampintsha's birthday when Babes Wodumo posted a very steamy jacuzzi video and a clear declaration of love as her birthday wish for him.
In the selfie-style steamy video, Babes can be seen wearing a sexy lil black swimsuit and sliding sensually next to Mampintsha, who is dressed in nothing but a BVD (a type of male underwear).
She keeps touching her boobs while Mampintsha does a young nae-nae looking move every time the camera moves to him.
Accompanying the video was a brief but precise message.
"Happy birthday. I love you Mampintsha," she said.
Now Mzansi was burned once and this time they really aren't trying to burn.
So most of them are sticking to the advice of rapper AKA that says "drink water and just take your business and mind it, mind it, mind it!"
There's never been more bottles of water in a comment section than in Babes' TL on both Insta and Twitter.
Here are some of the top reactions.
Babes Wodumo to us right now 😩 she’s throwing every inch of that toxic relationship in our faces pic.twitter.com/Z3mZjqVyUo— Views ❤️ (@Xhosa_Goddess) June 26, 2019
Life is a big thing nana... pic.twitter.com/Q30PMARBbY— SavannaMami🤣 (@DominicDeSavio) June 26, 2019
Say it with me now "you take your business and you M..." pic.twitter.com/BgKlsKsGAC— Thendo (@Malakate_thendo) June 26, 2019