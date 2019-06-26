WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha

Mzansi was yanked out of its obliviousness on Wednesday about it being Mampintsha's birthday when Babes Wodumo posted a very steamy jacuzzi video and a clear declaration of love as her birthday wish for him.

In the selfie-style steamy video, Babes can be seen wearing a sexy lil black swimsuit and sliding sensually next to Mampintsha, who is dressed in nothing but a BVD (a type of male underwear).

She keeps touching her boobs while Mampintsha does a young nae-nae looking move every time the camera moves to him.

Accompanying the video was a brief but precise message.

"Happy birthday. I love you Mampintsha," she said.