WATCH | SA group wows global audience with 'America’s Got Talent' audition

Just days after SA muso Sho Madjozi lit up the global stage with a win at the BET Awards, Mzansi's traditional dance group The Ndlovu Youth Choir has wowed international audiences with a breathtaking audition on 'America's Got Talent'.

The group, from Limpopo, was started to help youth in the area use music to deal with their struggles and challenges.

"When they join us, many of our kids have the weight of the world on their shoulders, and to them their problems feel insurmountable," the group's artistic director Ralf Schmitt said in a taped segment.

The group performed Vicky Sampson’s African Dream and got a standing ovation.

They also secured four nods from the judges, with Simon Cowell singing the group's praises.

"We’ve always been waiting for a choir like this, something we’ve never heard before. And your energy was literally bouncing off me right there. It was a great audition and you I’m going to remember."