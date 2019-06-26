'We are in dreamland' - Ndlovu Youth Choir wows on 'America's Got Talent'
Limpopo choir's mantra is: Anyone can be anything
The traditional Ndlovu Youth Choir wants to share their experience with their home communities in Limpopo after performing an audition - and receiving a standing ovation - on America's Got Talent.
The group wowed the show's judges with their rendition of My African Dream by Vicky Sampson.
The show's judge, Gabrielle Union, said of the choir: "You showcased the beauty you represent and you are giving so much hope."
The conductor of the choir, Ralf Schmitt, says the choir never expected such a huge response from their audition.
"We're in dreamland, this is amazing and we never expected this," he told TimesLIVE.
The support we have received so far has been amazing. Thank you to each and everyone of you who have shared the video of our @AGT audition.— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) June 26, 2019
If you haven't watch the full audition yet, follow the link below.https://t.co/GlJOUoIm8x#AGT pic.twitter.com/EUkmwgh47C
Speaking about their journey to the competition, Schmitt said they had submitted videos to the show until they were called to come to the audition.
"We're just taking the competition round by round. Through this opportunity, we want to show that anyone can be anything."
The choir appreciates the overwhelming support they have received on social media since their audition.
"We've received amazing support from South Africans and now we are getting the community to take part in screenings, since we are from rural Limpopo," says Schmitt.
The choir also took to Twitter to voice their appreciation for the outpouring of support.
“We feel so incredibly grateful to all the amazing people that believe in us and make our dreams a reality," the group tweeted.
Thank you @ChoirAfrica for sharing your talent with us ❤️❤️❤️#agt pic.twitter.com/VRktJC4FS6— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 26, 2019
This right here is what a strong leader looks like. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lJNPuoz42E— America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 26, 2019