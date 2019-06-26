TshisaLIVE

'We are in dreamland' - Ndlovu Youth Choir wows on 'America's Got Talent'

Limpopo choir's mantra is: Anyone can be anything

26 June 2019 - 15:16 By Thando Mpembe
The cheerful choir from Limpopo is wowing Americans.
The cheerful choir from Limpopo is wowing Americans.
Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir ‏ via Twitter

The traditional Ndlovu Youth Choir wants to share their experience with their home communities in Limpopo after performing an audition - and receiving a standing ovation - on America's Got Talent.

The group wowed the show's judges with their rendition of My African Dream by Vicky Sampson. 

The show's judge, Gabrielle Union, said of the choir: "You showcased the beauty you represent and you are giving so much hope."

The conductor of the choir, Ralf Schmitt, says the choir never expected such a huge response from their audition.

"We're in dreamland, this is amazing and we never expected this," he told TimesLIVE.

Speaking about their journey to the competition, Schmitt said they had submitted videos to the show until they were called to come to the audition.

"We're just taking the competition round by round. Through this opportunity, we want to show that anyone can be anything."

The choir appreciates the overwhelming support they have received on social media since their audition.

"We've received amazing support from South Africans and now we are getting the community to take part in screenings, since we are from rural Limpopo," says Schmitt.

The choir also took to Twitter to voice their appreciation for the outpouring of support.

“We feel so incredibly grateful to all the amazing people that believe in us and make our dreams a reality," the group tweeted.

MORE

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mzansi dance group that impressed AGT

These young people have powerful voices and are superstar performers!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH | SA group wows global audience with 'America’s Got Talent' audition

Mzansi keeps winning overseas, and we are so proud.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet TshisaLIVE
  2. Boity gets a ride worth more than R2.5m TshisaLIVE
  3. Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula devastated by husband's death after car crash TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans fear for Jub Jub’s safety after he reveals he's going after musos & actors TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Armed robbers get away with R25,000
Protest spreads as excavator digs up road and N12 near Potchefstroom blocked
X