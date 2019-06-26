'We are in dreamland' - Ndlovu Youth Choir wows on 'America's Got Talent'

The traditional Ndlovu Youth Choir wants to share their experience with their home communities in Limpopo after performing an audition - and receiving a standing ovation - on America's Got Talent.

The group wowed the show's judges with their rendition of My African Dream by Vicky Sampson.

The show's judge, Gabrielle Union, said of the choir: "You showcased the beauty you represent and you are giving so much hope."

The conductor of the choir, Ralf Schmitt, says the choir never expected such a huge response from their audition.

"We're in dreamland, this is amazing and we never expected this," he told TimesLIVE.