DJ Zinhle fiercely defends Pearl Thusi against claims that her light skin bags her those jobs

Pearl Thusi has once again had to come out and defend herself from critics who believe she only gets gigs because of her skin colour.

The star launched into a lengthy rant on social media on Wednesday after someone name-dropped her in a conversation about Sho Madjozi winning a BET.

One of the comments claimed that Sho had only won the award because of her light skin and then pointed to Pearl as an example of another celeb who had attained success only because she had a light complexion.

"If she (Sho) were dark, no one would entertain her talent, which is not really there to begin with if you think about it. Just like my homegirl Pearl Thusi = no talent," wrote the user.

Pearl was alerted to the post and lost it, giving the man a piece of her mind.

"And 15 years of hard work I've put in means jack sh*t here. It's incredible how your entire being can all come down to your skin colour. I dare them to say this about the likes of Beyonce, Diana Ross, Angela Davis. As if there wasn't an Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone or Miriam Makeba"