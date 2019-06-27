It's official! Harry and Meghan are heading to SA

Although details about the trip were not released, Casey said it would be "a much shorter visit" of only days, not months.

Casey predicted that the visit would also boost the SA economy and inspire a fashionista frenzy to rival the opening of parliament

"That is great news for us, and I predict it will also be great news for the SA economy. I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival even Sona, which could restore economic growth all on its own," he said.

The visit will form part of a larger SA tour by the couple, which will see them visit several neighbouring countries as well.

Earlier this year it was reported that Harry, Meghan and their newborn baby Archie, would be settling abroad to do charity work, with their main base in Africa.

The pair had a romantic getaway in Botswana while they were dating and both have spoken of it being a special place for them.

Just last month, ITV reported that the pair would visit Malawi, Lesotho, Angola and SA on a tour later this year.