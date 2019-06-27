It's official! Harry and Meghan are heading to SA
After what seems like an eternity of speculation, authorities have confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting SA in the next few months.
The news was announced by British High Commissioner Nigel Casey at an event held at the British Commissioner's residence in Pretoria on Wednesday to celebrate the 93rd birthday of Queen Elizabeth.
"They (Harry and Meghan) are going to be coming back to visit us in SA this autumn (Spring in SA)," Casey told media at the event.
BREAKING NEWS: Casey has confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be coming to South Africa later this year. pic.twitter.com/No90q574Tl— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 26, 2019
Although details about the trip were not released, Casey said it would be "a much shorter visit" of only days, not months.
Casey predicted that the visit would also boost the SA economy and inspire a fashionista frenzy to rival the opening of parliament
"That is great news for us, and I predict it will also be great news for the SA economy. I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival even Sona, which could restore economic growth all on its own," he said.
The visit will form part of a larger SA tour by the couple, which will see them visit several neighbouring countries as well.
Earlier this year it was reported that Harry, Meghan and their newborn baby Archie, would be settling abroad to do charity work, with their main base in Africa.
The pair had a romantic getaway in Botswana while they were dating and both have spoken of it being a special place for them.
Just last month, ITV reported that the pair would visit Malawi, Lesotho, Angola and SA on a tour later this year.