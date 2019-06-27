TshisaLIVE

It's official! Harry and Meghan are heading to SA

27 June 2019 - 08:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming to SA!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming to SA!
Image: Supplied/ File photo.

After what seems like an eternity of speculation, authorities have confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting SA in the next few months.

The news was announced by British High Commissioner Nigel Casey at an event held at the British Commissioner's residence in Pretoria on Wednesday to celebrate the 93rd birthday of Queen Elizabeth.

"They (Harry and Meghan) are going to be coming back to visit us in SA this autumn (Spring in SA)," Casey told media at the event.

Although details about the trip were not released, Casey said it would be "a much shorter visit" of only days, not months.

Casey predicted that the visit would also boost the SA economy and inspire a fashionista frenzy to rival the opening of parliament 

"That is great news for us, and I predict it will also be great news for the SA economy. I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival even Sona, which could restore economic growth all on its own," he said.

The visit will form part of a larger SA tour by the couple, which will see them visit several neighbouring countries as well.

Earlier this year it was reported that Harry, Meghan and their newborn baby Archie, would be settling abroad to do charity work, with their main base in Africa.

The pair had a romantic getaway in Botswana while they were dating and both have spoken of it being a special place for them.

Just last month, ITV reported that the pair would visit Malawi, Lesotho, Angola and SA on a tour later this year.

MORE

Whoa! Harry & Meghan's new home cost a whopping R43.5m to renovate

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's new home in Windsor cost £2.4 million (about R43.7m) to renovate before they moved in, royal accounts showed on ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Halala! Harry, Meghan and baby Archie 'set to visit South Africa'

Just remember that no selfies are allowed.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Prince Harry, Meghan attend military parade to honour Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were among members of the royal family to attend an annual military parade in honour of Queen Elizabeth on ...
News
2 weeks ago

So which Archie - real or fictional - inspired #BabySussex's name?

The only flaw in this argument is that Cary had to officially and unequivocally ditch the name Archie to get ahead in show business.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Boity gets a ride worth more than R2.5m TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | SA group wows global audience with 'America’s Got Talent' audition TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X