Memorial service to pay tribute to Kayise Ngqula's hubby, Farai

Friends and family of former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula are expected to gather in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the star's husband, Farai Sibanda.

Farai died last Saturday night after he and Kayise were involved in a car crash in Sandton, Johannesburg, two weeks ago. He spent almost a week in ICU fighting for his life, before succumbing to his injuries.

Kayise, who is said to be in a stable condition and recovering in hospital, is devastated by the loss of her husband.

Actress Jessica Nkosi invited those who wished to pay tribute to Farai to attend the memorial service, which will take place on Thursday at 6pm at Prevailing Word Ministries.

Kayise's mom, Fikiswa Gatya, told TshisaLIVE that she's on the road to recovery and is doing well with overcoming her injuries.

Fikiswa added that Kayise would be well enough to attend her husband's memorial this evening.