TshisaLIVE

Memorial service to pay tribute to Kayise Ngqula's hubby, Farai

27 June 2019 - 14:51 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kayise Ngqula and her late husband, Farai Sibanda, at her baby shower last year.
Kayise Ngqula and her late husband, Farai Sibanda, at her baby shower last year.
Image: Instagram/Basetsana Kumalo

Friends and family of former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula are expected to gather in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the star's husband, Farai Sibanda. 

Farai died last Saturday night after he and Kayise were involved in a car crash in Sandton, Johannesburg, two weeks ago. He spent almost a week in ICU fighting for his life, before succumbing to his injuries. 

Kayise, who is said to be in a stable condition and recovering in hospital, is devastated by the loss of her husband. 

Actress Jessica Nkosi invited those who wished to pay tribute to Farai to attend the memorial service, which will take place on Thursday at 6pm at Prevailing Word Ministries. 

Kayise's mom, Fikiswa Gatya, told TshisaLIVE that she's on the road to recovery and is doing well with overcoming her injuries. 

Fikiswa added that Kayise would be well enough to attend her husband's memorial this evening. 

MORE

DJ Zinhle fiercely defends Pearl Thusi against claims that her light skin bags her those jobs

'Keep using my skin colour as a comfort for your own failures'
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH | Madonna's latest video, on gun violence in the US, gets a thumbs up

Madonna's latest music video, which raises awareness on gun control, has been described as moving
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

LISTEN | Chris Brown & Justin Bieber's new song will leave you with goosies and feels!

If caught on a bad day, this song will leave you in tears!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Boity gets a ride worth more than R2.5m TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | SA group wows global audience with 'America’s Got Talent' audition TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X