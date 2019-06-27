OPINION | For how long will white people be Ray Charles about white privilege?

I’ve found myself in white privilege debates of late and the more I hear and read people, particularly white people’s take on the matter, I’m inclined to believe that they really don’t see what we see.

Could it be that white people really don’t see their white privilege?

I ask because I recently watched the breathtakingly beautiful Rolene Strauss, former Miss SA and Miss World, straight out deny having “privilege” and I was quite confused.

I was confused because my standpoint has always been that by merely being a white person, in SA and in the world, the privilege is there. Whether you acknowledge it, deny it, use it, despise it, are embarrassed by it, fight against it, benefit from it or are “cursed” by it… it is there.

Rolene has taken a liking to YouTube and now shares parts of her life with her followers on her channel as a vlogger (which I should already note here as privilege, but it’s too soon, so ignore for now). In one of her recent videos, she asked her followers to send her the assumptions they had of her on Instagram and then she would address them on her vlog.

And in that video she addressed the assumptions that she was privileged.