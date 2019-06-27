'Scandal!' star Brighton Ngoma opens up about living with vitiligo

Scandal! actor Brighton Ngoma is one of several celebs with vitiligo and is candid about the skin condition.

Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes the skin to lose pigmentation, resulting in discoloured patches.

Brighton, who has vitiligo on his arms and hands, has been open about the condition, posting about it several times over the past three weeks.

In a candid post this week celebrating World Vitiligo Day on Tuesday June 25, Brighton answered questions about the condition and told his followers that it's non painful or contagious.

He also joked that it helped him "get the land back quicker".

"In case you're wondering, my skin condition is known as vitiligo. It's not contagious, it's not painful - it just means I might get the land back quicker ... kidding!" he wrote.

The comments section of his post was soon filled with messages of support for the star.