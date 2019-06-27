TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Forget Kim K, Mihlali nearly broke the internet with her booty

And, of course, her bestie Lasizwe was doing the most as a hype man

27 June 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mihlali Ndamase trended over the sexy video.
Mihlali Ndamase trended over the sexy video.
Image: Mihlali Ndamase Instagram

It may have been cold and misty in Joburg on Thursday, but Mihlali Ndamase caused a massive on social media that left many thirsty.

Mihlali has caused a ruckus before with her sexy snaps on Instagram, but she had Twitter working until the early hours of Thursday after she shared a video of herself climbing into a pool, with her booty on full display.

In the video, Mihlali can be seen walking down the stairs into the pool with a sexy swagger, before turning around at the last minute and to give the camera a smile.

Mihlali is in Paris with her bestie Lasizwe at the moment, for a creator's summit, and it was clear that the reality star was the one taking the video and hyping her up.

In fact, Lasizwe was hyping her so much that he nearly passed out from excitement and, for a time, stole the spotlight from Mihlali as the butt of several social media jokes.

The star also shared a video of Mihlali twerking in a dress.

Timelines were flooded with memes and messages about Mihlali's booty and Lasizwe's commentary, topping the local Twitter trends list.

