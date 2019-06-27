WATCH | Forget Kim K, Mihlali nearly broke the internet with her booty

It may have been cold and misty in Joburg on Thursday, but Mihlali Ndamase caused a massive on social media that left many thirsty.

Mihlali has caused a ruckus before with her sexy snaps on Instagram, but she had Twitter working until the early hours of Thursday after she shared a video of herself climbing into a pool, with her booty on full display.

In the video, Mihlali can be seen walking down the stairs into the pool with a sexy swagger, before turning around at the last minute and to give the camera a smile.