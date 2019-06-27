WATCH | Madonna's latest video, on gun violence in the US, gets a thumbs up
Musician Madonna is the latest to take the stand on gun control. Her latest video, God Control, raises awareness of the scourge of gun violence in the US and tackles police brutality.
The video features a disclaimer for sensitive viewers. "The story you are about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence," reads the warning.
Two minutes and 38 seconds into the video, the shooting starts. It shows a person put a gun into his mouth, before he opens fire on people in a nightclub.
The musician has taken to Twitter to plead with people to demand gun controls.
This is your wake up call. Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out.— Madonna (@Madonna) June 26, 2019
Her fans have praised her for standing up against injustice.
Madonna is still breaking boundaries, taking risks and talking about REAL issues that’s happening everyday to make the world we live in a better place, WE MUST PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS. #GodControl pic.twitter.com/uMtA6VbSyZ— ✘ (@yxnal) June 26, 2019
She no longer cares about record sales, being played on radio, or awards. Never stopped pushing the boundaries of art and culture. An iconic, a masterpiece! #GunControlNow #MadameX #GodControl #WakeUp— HRH TongkuWAN (@uaammmzzi) June 27, 2019
I’ve just realised that immediately after #GodControl @madonna sings a song about not everybody making it to the future and people not learning from the past. #Future makes so much more sense now when I think of it in the context of God Control. #MadameX— A✌🏻🌐 (@husseybyname) June 27, 2019
#GodControl is moving, uncomfortable, heartbreaking, fabulous and full of life and despair all in one. It reflects life and the sad reality of uncertainty and lack of safety in the USA and around the world. We. WE NEED TO FUCKING WAKE UP. Thank you @Madonna. pic.twitter.com/xo3yhlcc2M— ⓖⓐⓑⓘ❌ (@queertico) June 26, 2019
Damn, Madonna out here still doing her thing....pushing all those buttons. Must watch video #GodControl— Lisa Hoover 😎 (@LisaKHoover) June 26, 2019