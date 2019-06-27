WATCH | Madonna's latest video, on gun violence in the US, gets a thumbs up

Musician Madonna is the latest to take the stand on gun control. Her latest video, God Control, raises awareness of the scourge of gun violence in the US and tackles police brutality.

The video features a disclaimer for sensitive viewers. "The story you are about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence," reads the warning.

Two minutes and 38 seconds into the video, the shooting starts. It shows a person put a gun into his mouth, before he opens fire on people in a nightclub.

The musician has taken to Twitter to plead with people to demand gun controls.